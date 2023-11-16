Four Seasons Orlando restaurant hosts annual white truffle celebration in December

Ravello welcomes international chefs to its ‘Celebration of Piemonte’

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 1:39 pm

click to enlarge Fried egg yolk with white truffles at Ravello's annual White Truffle Dinner - Photo by Faiyaz Kara
Photo by Faiyaz Kara
Fried egg yolk with white truffles at Ravello's annual White Truffle Dinner

Ravello's annual "Celebration of Piemonte" returns to the Four Seasons Resort, at which the Alba white truffle is celebrated, then devoured at a special dinner.

The six-course meal with pairings will be presented by Ravello executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi along with Italian chefs of Michelin-starred restaurants and educators from IFSE Culinary School, including Raffaelle Trovato, founder and director of IFSE, and his associate Ugo Mura. Guest chef Ivan Onorato, corporate chef at Credenza Group, will also be in attendance.

The dinner is at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, the cost is $290 per person and, yes, Alba white truffles will be present in every dish. Call 407-313-6161 for reservations.

