Orlando restaurant openings: Summer House opens at Disney Springs and MCO; Debonair Supper Club will whoop it up downtown on New Year's Eve

Plus more local restaurant openings and news

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 2:46 pm

Debonair Supper Club, slated to be Orlando's most over-the-top eating house, will open, fittingly, on New Year's Eve. Under the watchful gaze of a giant white giraffe clutching a chandelier in its teeth, dishes crafted by former Disney chef Tom Wilkinson will feature unending fogs of liquid nitrogen suffusing over kinetic art tables. Debonair is located at 183 S. Orange Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Chela Tacos & Tequila ...

click to enlarge The Wilshire Boulevard Cobb at Summer House on the Lake - photo courtesy Summer House website
photo courtesy Summer House website
The Wilshire Boulevard Cobb at Summer House on the Lake

Summer House on the Lake has opened in the old Bongo's Cuban Cafe space in Disney Springs. Like the SHOLs in Chicago and North Bethesda, the restaurant will offer a Cali-inspired menu, a "cookie bar" with a variety of oversized cookies, its popular "rosé cart" and a "Cali-Mex" weekend brunch. There's also a two-story, 7,000-square-foot SHOL location inside Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C ...

Japanese DIY teppanyaki chain Pepper Lunch will expand to Orlando, as well as Gainesville and Tampa, with the Orlando location slated to open in Q3 2024. Diners sizzle meats, rice and vegetables on electromagnetic hot plates that fire up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (careful where you put your fingers!). The cult fave has more than 500 locations in 15 countries ...

Gentry's BBQ General Store, tucked behind Krispy Kreme in Winter Park, has been sold to Colorado-based Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions, which has locations in Denver, Littleton and Kansas City. The barbecue/cooking store will host a barbecue bash Jan. 20 with champion pitmasters and Food Network contestants ...

GG Korean BBQ, by the same owners of Bulgogi House in College Park, has opened at 5319 W. Colonial Drive in the Pine Hills Marketplace. GG, BTW, stands for Goryeo Garden ...

Jeff's Bagel Run will open yet another bagel shop in Orlando, the latest being at 4732 S. Kirkman Road in the Kirkman Shoppes. Look for it to open early next year ...

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
