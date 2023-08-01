Jeff’s Bagel Run plans to open new outpost in Oviedo

Photo courtesy Jeff's Bagel Run/Facebook
Jeff's Bagel Run continues it's expansion. This time into Oviedo
Local chain Jeff's Bagel Run has revealed plans to open its sixth location in the greater Orlando area later this year — and this time Oviedo will play host.
This latest Jeff's Bagel Run will move into a 1,200-square-foot space at1351 Alafaya Trail
in the Alafaya Square Publix shopping center.
The Oviedo announcement comes after Jeff's management confirmed plans to open spots in O-Town West, Celebration and Winter Park.
“The Oviedo/UCF area has been one of the most requested markets for us to open a new store — ‘Oviedo needs bagels’, ‘Come to Oviedo!’ — are messages I consistently receive. We are beyond excited to be opening a store here!” said co-founder Jeff Perera in a press statement.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed