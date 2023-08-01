Jeff’s Bagel Run plans to open new outpost in Oviedo

‘Oviedo needs bagels!’

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 10:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
Jeff's Bagel Run continues it's expansion. This time into Oviedo - Photo courtesy Jeff's Bagel Run/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jeff's Bagel Run/Facebook
Jeff's Bagel Run continues it's expansion. This time into Oviedo
Local chain Jeff's Bagel Run has revealed plans to open its sixth location in the greater Orlando area later this year — and this time Oviedo will play host.

This latest Jeff's Bagel Run will move into a 1,200-square-foot space at1351 Alafaya Trail in the Alafaya Square Publix shopping center.

The Oviedo announcement comes after Jeff's management confirmed plans to open spots in O-Town West, Celebration and Winter Park.

“The Oviedo/UCF area has been one of the most requested markets for us to open a new store — ‘Oviedo needs bagels’, ‘Come to Oviedo!’ —  are messages I consistently receive. We are beyond excited to be opening a store here!” said co-founder Jeff Perera in a press statement.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Zaru will bring handmade Japanese udon noodles to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

The square-shaped squigglers

H Mart's upcoming Orlando location is expected to begin construction this fall

By Bellanee Plaza

Construction is expected to start on H Mart's first Orlando location this fall

Linda’s Winter Park Diner closes its doors

By McKenna Schueler

Linda’s Winter Park Diner closes its doors

Burger chain debuts new 10 patty ‘X’ burger in Orlando, following Twitter name change

By Colin Wolf

Burger chain debuts new 10 patty ‘X’ burger in Orlando, following Twitter name change

Also in Food + Drink

The Mongolorian BBQ injects Chinese buffet memories with new hope

By Bao Le-Huu

The Mongolorian BBQ injects Chinese buffet memories with new hope

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

By Faiyaz Kara

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

‘Nevermore!’ cries your liver when the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy rolls into Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

An Edgar Allen Poe-themed Speakeasy is coming to town in September

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us