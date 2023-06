Photo courtesy Dunkin/Facebook Dunkin offering free eats on National Donut Day

Orlando-area Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme locations are celebrating National Donut Day later this week with the promise of free treats for customers.On Friday, June 2 (National Donut Day), at Dunkin' locations around the country, customers can get a gratis classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.Not to be outdone, Krispy Kreme is offering up a free doughnut (at the drive-through or in-store) without any other purchase required. Touché!These offers are only good for the duration of Friday, June 2.