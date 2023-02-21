Orlando's Smoke & Donuts opens first brick-and-mortar in Milk District

Savory doughnuts and smoked meats galore

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 2:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Orlando's Smoke & Donuts opens first brick-and-mortar in Milk District
Photo via Smoke & Donuts/Facebook

Orlando's Smoke & Donuts, originally a pop-up concept, then a food truck, has now opened its flagship restaurant in the Milk District.

Known for its low-and-slow smokehouse meats and over-the-top donuts, Smoke & Donuts has consistently won the hearts of Orlandoans with its photo-worthy creations (you don't see doughnuts topped with smoked meat everyday).

Now, the concept's new location, at 601 N. Primrose Drive, has a ramped-up menu with new additions that will be cooked in one of the largest smokers you can find in Orlando. There will be a full bar serving up specialty cocktails, too.

On top of the menu classics that Smoke & Donuts is known for (all the "Pitmaster's" sandwiches and BBQ favorites), the expanded menu now features USDA Prime brisket, brown-butter braised turkey and boards of pulled chicken. Also new is an expanded side dish menu and new vegetarian options, like the crispy tempeh board and green-chili cauliflower.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District

By Faiyaz Kara

Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District

Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month

Torchy’s Tacos comes to Altamonte Springs, Lazy Moon comes to Maitland, and Norman Van Aken’s restaurant is finally open in Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Lazy Moon expands their empire to the north early this summer.

Author and ‘Queer Eye’ host Antoni Porowski plans to serve at the Plaza Live Orlando

By Reina Nieves

Antoni Porowski

Also in Food + Drink

Chilispot hits the spot with its fire-and-tingle brand of Sichuan fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Pork feet with cannellini beans

Banana Leaf in East Orlando spices it up with staples of Sri Lankan cuisine

By Faiyaz Kara

Sri Lankan food is an intermingling of Sinhalese and Tamil cuisine.

Crocante Restaurant in Colonialtown has the meats, and their rotisserie porchetta is the most drool-worthy

By Faiyaz Kara

Crocante Restaurant in Colonialtown has the meats, and their rotisserie porchetta is the most drool-worthy

Taco Kat in downtown Orlando gets your tongue with Sonoran-style tacos and more

By Faiyaz Kara

Taco Kat in downtown Orlando gets your tongue with Sonoran-style tacos and more

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us