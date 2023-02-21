Orlando's Smoke & Donuts opens first brick-and-mortar in Milk District

Photo via Smoke & Donuts/Facebook

Orlando's Smoke & Donuts, originally a pop-up concept, then a food truck, has now opened its flagship restaurant in the Milk District.Known for its low-and-slow smokehouse meats and over-the-top donuts, Smoke & Donuts has consistently won the hearts of Orlandoans with its photo-worthy creations (you don't see doughnuts topped with smoked meat everyday).Now, the concept's new location, at 601 N. Primrose Drive, has a ramped-up menu with new additions that will be cooked in one of the largest smokers you can find in Orlando. There will be a full bar serving up specialty cocktails, too.On top of the menu classics that Smoke & Donuts is known for (all the "Pitmaster's" sandwiches and BBQ favorites), the expanded menu now features USDA Prime brisket, brown-butter braised turkey and boards of pulled chicken. Also new is an expanded side dish menu and new vegetarian options, like the crispy tempeh board and green-chili cauliflower.