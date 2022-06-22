VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Houston-born Shipley Do-Nuts is set to open its first Orlando shop

Donut lovers, get ready

Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 4:05 pm

click to enlarge SHIPLEY DONUTS/INSTAGRAM
Shipley Donuts/Instagram

If you’re tired of your same, old morning routine, donut worry. Texas-based kolache and fried dough chain Shipley Do-Nuts is planning some new outposts in the City Beautiful.

MLD VP Michael Burns said that the first location will open at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, adding that he thinks the chain will take in Orlando in a big way.

“Nothing on the market compares, and we think the people of Orlando, plus the many visitors to the area, will embrace Shipley Do-Nuts just as we did," Burns said in a press release.

The Texas doughnut staple is not new to the Sunshine State as they have three locations in Bradenton, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville. Shipley’s has more than 300 locations in the US across 11 states.

In addition to the upcoming locations in the City Beautiful, the company currently has a multi-unit development deal to open three Shipley Do-Nuts in the Tampa Bay area.

MLD plans to open the first Shipley's location in Orlando between October and December of this year. 

Slideshow

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
16 slides
2. Donuts to Go1414 W 1st StThe square glazed. Who knew the shape could make such a difference?! Mmmm… crispy corners… - u/lsp3000 3. Donut King3716 Howell Branch RdDONUT KING IS A NATIONAL TREASURE - u/hoagiesandgrindrs 4. Valkyrie Doughnuts12226 Corporate BlvdValkyrie near UCF is pretty amazing. - u/cwxxviiAnd they're vegan! - u/BuddRoseMotel 5. DG Doughnuts16131 W Colonial Dr, Oakland, FL 34787The best doughnuts you’ll drive by and not realize it.- u/vtfb79 6. Dochi Co.3201 Corrine Dr.I just tried mochi donuts for the first time and loved them."- u/bakedveldtland 7. The Glass Knife276 S Orlando AveI’m surprised no one has mentioned Glass Knife yet, best donuts in Orlando imo -u/Ohno_ItsTom
Click to View 16 slides






