Houston-born Shipley Do-Nuts is set to open its first Orlando shop

MLD VP Michael Burns said that the first location will open at 5919 S. Orange Blossom Trail, adding that he thinks the chain will take in Orlando in a big way.

If you’re tired of your same, old morning routine, donut worry. Texas-based kolache and fried dough chain Shipley Do-Nuts is planning some new outposts in the City Beautiful.

“Nothing on the market compares, and we think the people of Orlando, plus the many visitors to the area, will embrace Shipley Do-Nuts just as we did," Burns said in a press release.



The Texas doughnut staple is not new to the Sunshine State as they have three locations in Bradenton, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville. Shipley’s has more than 300 locations in the US across 11 states.



In addition to the upcoming locations in the City Beautiful, the company currently has a multi-unit development deal to open three Shipley Do-Nuts in the Tampa Bay area.



MLD plans to open the first Shipley's location in Orlando between October and December of this year.



