Michelin announces eight Orlando additions to its restaurant guide

Photo by Bianca Gifford, courtesy Michelin Guide
Doshi
I suppose the Michelin folks were so harried when they handed out their picks for the best restaurants in Florida last June
that they felt compelled to offer an update to the guide with eight additions for Orlando and (cough)
only three for Tampa.
This after the French tire company announced that the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide for Miami, Orlando and Tampa would be unveiled in five weeks' time on May 11 at LoanDepot Park in Miami.
The eight Orlando additions — not Michelin star or Bib Gourmand recipients, mind you, but just additions to the Florida guide — are: Victoria & Albert's, Juju, Twenty Pho Hour, Kaya, Edoboy, Doshi, Otto's High Dive and Toledo.
In case you're wondering, the guide, whose picks are determined by so-called "inspectors" whose credentials and makeup are unknown
, announced eight additions for Miami back in February.
The 2023 Michelin Guide will be the second of three guides that Visit Florida, Visit Orlando, Visit Tampa Bay and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau agreed to pay Michelin for.
Visit Orlando has paid Michelin $800,100 to publish guides for 2022, 2023 and 2024 with an option for 2025 and 2026 for an additional $533,400.
Money doesn't only talk ... it eats.
