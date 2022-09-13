Jack in the Box plots expansion into Orlando

California-based fast food chain Jack in the Box is looking to open stores in the Orlando area, according to a report from Orlando Business Journal
.
The company is seeking franchisees throughout Florida, including the City Beautiful, as part of an ongoing expansion plan for the more than 70-year-old chain that started in San Diego. There was no timeline offered for the expansion into Florida or Orlando's specific restaurants. No location plans have been shared.
Jack in the Box is the parent company of Del Taco, another West Coast fast-food chain that already has a presence in the metro area.
Orlando has upped its fast-food offerings to keep pace with the boom in finer dining. Louisiana legends Raising Cane's, hot chicken chain Dave's
, Los Angeles' Fatburger
and beloved Filipino franchise Jollibee
have either opened locations in Orlando or are planning one in the near future.
The largest White Castle in the world recently opened in Orlando and shattered records for single-day sales for the long-running burger chain.