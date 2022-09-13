ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Jack in the Box plots expansion into Orlando

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 2:06 pm

click to enlarge Jack In The Box plots expansion into Orlando
Jack In The Box

California-based fast food chain Jack in the Box is looking to open stores in the Orlando area, according to a report from Orlando Business Journal.

The company is seeking franchisees throughout Florida, including the City Beautiful, as part of an ongoing expansion plan for the more than 70-year-old chain that started in San Diego. There was no timeline offered for the expansion into Florida or Orlando's specific restaurants. No location plans have been shared.

Jack in the Box is the parent company of Del Taco, another West Coast fast-food chain that already has a presence in the metro area.

Orlando has upped its fast-food offerings to keep pace with the boom in finer dining. Louisiana legends Raising Cane's, hot chicken chain Dave's, Los Angeles' Fatburger and beloved Filipino franchise Jollibee have either opened locations in Orlando or are planning one in the near future.

The largest White Castle in the world recently opened in Orlando and shattered records for single-day sales for the long-running burger chain.
Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

