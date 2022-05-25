VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 6:18 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY DAVE'S HOT CHICKEN
Photo courtesy Dave's Hot Chicken

Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken is set to finally open the doors to their Orlando location on Friday, May 27.

The first Dave's franchise location in Orlando — and for that matter, in Florida — is opening in the Waterford Lakes Town Center on Alafaya Trail later this week, offering up the resto's signature Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, along with sundry sides.

The Los Angeles-based fast-casual concept started life as a late-night pop-up in 2017, and the chain is growing at an exponential rate, selling off franchise rights to around 500 locations.

And if the Florida franchisees have their way, this Orlando location is only the first of many Dave's branches planned for Florida. Word is that Altamonte Springs is next in line for a Dave's.

Dave's Hot Chicken will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.



