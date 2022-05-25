The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy Dave's Hot Chicken
Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken is set to finally open the doors to their Orlando location on Friday, May 27.
The first Dave's franchise location in Orlando — and for that matter, in Florida — is opening in the Waterford Lakes Town Center on Alafaya Trail later this week, offering up the resto's signature Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, along with sundry sides.
The Los Angeles-based fast-casual concept started life as a late-night pop-up in 2017, and the chain is growing at an exponential rate, selling off franchise rights to around 500 locations.
And if the Florida franchisees have their way,
this Orlando location is only the first of many Dave's branches planned for Florida. Word is that Altamonte Springs is next in line
for a Dave's.
Dave's Hot Chicken will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.