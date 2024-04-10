Hope you’re hungry for Orlando's Foodie Choice Awards Finale happening this month at Kaya

Hosted by the Orlando Hospitality Alliance and Orlando Local Makers, the Foodie Choice Awards brings out the seven finalists from last year's food truck and pop-up competition series to vie for the top spot among local foodies.
The competition will make its final stop at Kaya, the Filipino Mills 50 restaurant that this month scored a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant 2024.
This year’s food truck competitors include Nimbuya Food Truck, The Hook Orlando, Burgers & Booch, Tao Te Cheese, Parlor Kitchen, Over the Border and The Pass Kitchen.
Competitors will be placed before a panel of guest judges including Ricky Ly (TastyChomps), Jamilyn Salonga-Bailey (Kaya), Brendan O'Conner (Bungalower), and foodie influencers @rockstarkristin and @travelingfoodguys.
Attendees can also place votes to see their favorite truck win. Voting takes place at 2:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
Each food truck will offer a $7 competition exclusive menu item alongside their usual menu for attendees to try. Attendees can take in the event with cocktails from Kaya in hand and ears filled with sounds of Mexican international touring artist Fabi while shopping from local vendors curated by the Orlando Local Makers.
The Foodie Choice Awards Finale takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Kaya. The event is free to the public.
Event Details
Location Details
