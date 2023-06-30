Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

click to enlarge
Photo via Saddle Up/Facebook
The popular country-themed bar Saddle Up will stay put in downtown Orlando at least a little longer, management confirmed to Orlando Weekly
Friday afternoon.
General manager Michael D'Esposito told OW
that the bar will not shut its doors July 2, as previously announced on the establishment's social media.
"The future is still being worked out, but the doors will remain open for now," D'Esposito said.
While Saddle Up's management aims to explore leasing arrangements, its future in downtown remains uncertain. But the main takeaway for its Orlando patrons, D'Esposito said, is that the bar's not done yet.
The team doesn't have any official closing dates to disclose as of yet, but the bar will remain open through the month of July, D'Esposito said.
Saddle Up originally announced
June 21 it would be closing the first weekend in July after a decade of slinging drinks at its downtown location at 100 N. Orange Ave. The "All American Bar" has been long popular with college students and Orlando's party-hearty nightlife crowd.
Saddle Up's original closing announcement came amid a surge of Orlando spots closing their doors, like bar and restaurant Neon Beach, which recently announced its closure
after only a few years in service. Concert destination Ace Cafe also announced a shutdown
recently, after six years in downtown Orlando.
