Downtown Orlando's Neon Beach set to be replaced with new German scratch kitchen

Neon Beach's former location at 131 N Orange Ave. will be filled by a new tenant: German restaurant Schmankerl Stub'n.
Created by the team behind Dan's Bavarian Takeout, Schmankerl Stub'n is a German scratch kitchen where guests can expect "German classics and modern dishes," according to a Facebook post.
While there aren't many details yet, the news was confirmed in a Facebook post from both Schmankerl Stub'n and Dan's Bavarian Takeout.
First opened in the fall of 2020, Neon Beach dubbed itself "the beach within reach." It offered a sandwich menu, tropical cocktails and vibrant, Miami vibes. (Our review compared the vibe to a "vaporwave screensaver.")
Surprisingly, Neon Beach's shutdown was not mentioned through the restaurant's social media, but addressed by posters outside the doors pointing to leasing issues.
The news marks one of more than a dozen food-related businesses to close in the downtown Orlando area in the past year and a half. Some other well-known businesses recently closed in the area include Ace Cafe (after just six years), Harry Buffalo and Le Gourmet Break (after more than 10 years), and Irish bar Lizzy McCormack's, after 18 years in business.
No official opening date has been announced yet for the Schmankerl Stub'n.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed