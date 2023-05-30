Downtown Orlando venue Ace Cafe is closing

More big change afoot in downtown Orlando

By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 8:21 am

The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday - Photo courtesy Ace Cafe/Ticketweb
Photo courtesy Ace Cafe/Ticketweb
The downtown venue announced its closure on Sunday
Downtown Orlando concert venue Ace Cafe announced its closure over the holiday weekend, ending weeks of speculation over the fate of the venerable spot.

During its six-year run in the storied space that formerly housed the legendary Edge venue (and, years later, hosted the Orlando Weekly offices), Ace Cafe became a destination for concerts across genre, as well as various motorcycle and car meetups.

On the evening of Sunday, May 28, Ace Cafe posted to its social media that the venue was closing, confirming rumors that began with a story in early May on the Orlando Entertainment News website.

"After six unforgettable years," the post read, "the difficult decision has been made to permanently close our doors."

The rest of the post was slim on details as to the whys or what's next for the building. Similarly, Ace Cafe management have been silent since the Orlando Entertainment News story was first published. The OEN story posited that the space has been sold to a private developer and will be razed to build a high-rise.

The shuttering of this busy venue is yet another sign that big changes are already happening in the nightlife scene in downtown Orlando.

Location Details

Ace Cafe

100 W. Livingston St., Orlando Downtown

407-996-6686

12 events 22 articles

Matthew Moyer

