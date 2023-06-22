Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

Grab a Fireball shot while you still can

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 11:09 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month
Photo via Saddle Up/Facebook
Downtown Orlando country-themed bar Saddle Up will close its doors for good next month, joining several downtown establishments that have recently shuttered.

The "All American Bar" announced the news in Facebook and Instagram posts Wednesday night. Saddle Up's final day of slinging drinks will be Sunday, July 2.

"Although we are sad to close our doors, we can't help but reminisce on the countless memories forged within these walls over the last ten years," the post reads.

The bar has not shared any information regarding its reason for closing as of Thursday morning.

Saddle Up's announcement comes amid a surge of Orlando spots closing their doors, like bar and restaurant Neon Beach, which recently announced its closure after only a few years in service. Concert destination Ace Cafe also announced a shutdown recently, after six years in downtown Orlando

"Thank you all for one hell of a ride," Saddle Up wrote. "Now, round up your friends and let’s get in the saddle a few last times."

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Capital Room cocktail bar opens in Sanford, Orlando Brunchfest happens June 24, and a second Domu Lab concept opens at East End Market

By Faiyaz Kara

Chef Danilo "DJ" Tangalin

Downtown Orlando's Neon Beach set to be replaced with new German scratch kitchen

By Sarah Castillo

After nearly three years of operations, Neon Beach is coming to a close.

Vegan destination Dharma Southern Chick'n soft opens at Orlando's Cheney Collective Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Dharma Southern Chick'n soft opens this week

Foreigner Restaurant in Audubon Park offers everyone a place at the table

By Faiyaz Kara

Foreigner Restaurant in Audubon Park offers everyone a place at the table

Also in Food + Drink

Downtown Orlando's Neon Beach set to be replaced with new German scratch kitchen

By Sarah Castillo

After nearly three years of operations, Neon Beach is coming to a close.

Vegan destination Dharma Southern Chick'n soft opens at Orlando's Cheney Collective Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Dharma Southern Chick'n soft opens this week

The Mills 50 Mix Up looks to crown the signature drink of this singular Orlando neighborhood

By Matthew Moyer

Will Mills 50's signature drink be crowned on Monday?

Foreigner Restaurant in Audubon Park offers everyone a place at the table

By Faiyaz Kara

Foreigner Restaurant in Audubon Park offers everyone a place at the table
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us