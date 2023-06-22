Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

click to enlarge
Photo via Saddle Up/Facebook
Downtown Orlando country-themed bar Saddle Up will close its doors for good next month, joining several downtown establishments that have recently shuttered.
The "All American Bar" announced the news in Facebook and Instagram posts Wednesday night. Saddle Up's final day of slinging drinks will be Sunday, July 2.
"Although we are sad to close our doors, we can't help but reminisce on the countless memories forged within these walls over the last ten years," the post reads.
The bar has not shared any information regarding its reason for closing as of Thursday morning.
Saddle Up's announcement comes amid a surge of Orlando spots closing their doors, like bar and restaurant Neon Beach, which recently announced its closure
after only a few years in service. Concert destination Ace Cafe also announced a shutdown
recently, after six years in downtown Orlando
"Thank you all for one hell of a ride," Saddle Up wrote. "Now, round up your friends and let’s get in the saddle a few last times."
