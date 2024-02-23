Detroit pan pizza joint SoDough opens a third store, Curry Ford/Conway gets two new Thai options, and the Tung brothers transform Tien Hung Market

Tasty food news from all over Orlando

By on Fri, Feb 23, 2024 at 1:42 pm

click to enlarge SoDough Square opens a third location - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
SoDough Square opens a third location

Local restaurant magnates the Tung brothers (Johnny and Jimmy) will transform Mills 50's long-lived Tien Hung Market into Mills Market in three phases. Phase 1 was the opening of udon noodle house Zaru. Phase 2 will see a Japanese whiskey bar and some micro-eateries open by the end of the year. Phase 3 will see retail vendors, additional food components (like Obon Chocolatier) and a chef incubation program set up inside the market by the end of 2025 ...

The Café, described as an "art-filled crêperie and pâtisserie by day and a wine and dessert bar by night," has opened inside the Alfond Inn in Winter Park. Coffee and pastries will be served daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and wine and dessert from 3 to 11 p.m. ...

Look for local Detroit-style pizza chain SoDough Square to open a third location in the same plaza as Valkyrie Doughnuts at 12226 Corporate Blvd. near UCF this week ...

Mid-Drive Dive, the midcentury-inspired restaurant and bar from longtime East End Market tenants Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats) and Jacob Zepf (The Neighbors, Freehand Goods), will begin serving its "elevated American classics" and craft cocktails Friday, March 1, in the old Graffiti Junktion space at 2401 Edgewater Drive in College Park ...

Over in SoDo, Thai Spoon will take over the Pho & Roll (previously Pho Curry Ford — say it fast) building at 3334 Curry Ford Road. An opening date hasn't been announced ... In Belle Isle, Thunya Thai has opened in the old Chai Thai space at 5174 S. Conway Road.


Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
