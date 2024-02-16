New College Park restaurant and bar Mid Drive Dive will open in March

Mid Drive Drive will be open for business starting Friday, March 1, after a press event on Thursday, Feb. 22. The venture occupies the old Graffiti Junktion space in College Park at 2401 Edgewater Drive.
Mid Drive Dive is a bar and restaurant that will serve "elevated" American fare in the form of snacks, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Spirits on offer include simple yet crafty cocktails, beers and wines.
The plan is for the restaurant to be open for lunch and dinner service daily.
