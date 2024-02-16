New College Park restaurant and bar Mid Drive Dive will open in March

Serving up bites and spirits at the former Graffiti Junktion in College Park

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 9:45 am

Mid Drive Dive opnes in March - Photo courtesy Mid Drive Dive/Instagram
Photo courtesy Mid Drive Dive/Instagram
Mid Drive Dive opnes in March
Mid Drive Dive, a new College Park bar and restaurant courtesy Jacob Zepf of Freehand Goods and Matt Hinckley of Hinckley’s Fancy Meats, is officially opening in March.

Mid Drive Drive will be open for business starting Friday, March 1, after a press event on Thursday, Feb. 22. The venture occupies the old Graffiti Junktion space in College Park at 2401 Edgewater Drive.

Mid Drive Dive is a bar and restaurant that will serve "elevated" American fare in the form of snacks, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Spirits on offer include simple yet crafty cocktails, beers and wines.

The plan is for the restaurant to be open for lunch and dinner service daily.

