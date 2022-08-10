DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor

Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing
.
In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
"While it is unfortunate, the state has decided not to renew our contract and move forward with another concession in the DeLeon Springs State Park. We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," they wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your “go-to” for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving."
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection responded to the story, saying that the restaurant will continue operation under the new Virginia-based vendor.
"To be clear, Guest Services, Inc. will continue all the services and experiences that have made the Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill and Griddle House such a treasured part of a visit to De Leon Springs State Park
," DEP Press Secretary Alexandra Kuchta shared. "The restaurant’s famous cook-your-own pancakes will still be available in the authentic, sugar mill building overlooking one of Florida’s most beautiful natural settings."
The DEP also noted that the closure is a chance to put a new roof on the historic building and make it more energy efficient.
The DEP said that the winning proposal also included plans to operate merch sales and equipment rental within the park. They added that the current Sugar Mill operators were ranked fourth out of five proposals to run the building by evaluators of the bids.