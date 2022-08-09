DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close after 61 years

For more than six decades, the Old Spanish Sugar Mill has served guests inside DeLeon Springs State Park. That ends this fall, as the state opted to end their contract with the long-standing restaurant.
The breakfast spot shared the news in a post on Facebook on Monday.
"We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," they said. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
Following an outpouring of support, the restaurant clarified what was happening. They said they would close their doors on September 12 and a new vendor would take over the space on October 1.
"The Old Spanish Sugar Mill Restaurant is in fact closing, effective September 12. On this date, we will begin to vacate the building to hand over a blank slate the new vendor," they said.
No details have been shared as to why the restaurant's contract was not renewed. The restaurant space will be managed by a company called Guest Services, Inc., a Virginia-based company
that runs concessions inside state parks throughout the country.