Universal Orlando unveils even more Halloween Horror Nights 33 houses

Get ready for a fiend-filled candy factory, deadly museum exhibits, legendary monsters and the Triplets of Terror

By on Fri, May 24, 2024 at 1:43 pm

click to enlarge Universal Orlando unveils even more Halloween Horror Nights 33 houses
Photo via Halloween Horror Nights/Facebook
Three months ahead of opening night, we now know six of the 10 haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Orlando.

Breaking tradition and keeping fans on their toes, HHN took to the Spooky Empire convention last weekend to reveal the first house — Slaughter Sinema 2, a sequel to the horror movie drive-in maze from 2018. The next day, the fright fest announced Goblin’s Feast, a new original house full of hungry goblins, orcs and witches.

Then every day this week, at 10:33 a.m. on the dot, HHN announced Major Sweets Candy Factory, The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America and Triplets of Terror.

Major Sweets Candy Factory makes you a chaperone on a field trip that turns sour when your child charges turn into sugar-fueled fiends. In The Museum: Deadly Exhibits, something evil escapes from a new folklore museum and sets out to destroy everything in its path.

In the Monstruos house, La Muerte is your guide to exploring the terrifying legends of Tlahuelpuchi (a shapeshifting vampiric witch), La Lechuza (a shapeshifting owl witch) and El Silbón (a cursed whistling spirit who carries the bones of their victims).

And in the Triplets of Terror house, you’re invited to a gory party for the Barmy triplets, who celebrate their birthday by recreating their family’s murders. How precious!

With seemingly all of the original houses revealed for this year’s event, fans are left to speculate what IP-themed experiences we’ll get.

In years past, HHN announced one or two of the big IP houses first, sprinkling in original houses throughout the summer. Is it a good omen that Universal announced all the original houses first? Maybe they’re saving the best ones for last.

Either way, HHN has grown exponentially in popularity over the last three decades – blockbuster IP houses or not. Longtime diehard fans have even expressed on social media that HHN doesn’t need even one IP house. The classic, campy and lore-filled original houses are consistently among the best experiences.

We’ll still be checking the HHN Twitter page every day at 10:33 a.m. for the foreseeable future. There are still four more houses, five scare zones and live entertainment to announce.

Halloween Horror Nights returns on Aug. 30 and runs for 48 select nights through Nov. 3. Tickets are on sale now, and some new merch is already available in the parks and online.
