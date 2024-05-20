BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror Nights 33

The annual fright fest will feature Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast

By on Mon, May 20, 2024 at 2:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Universal Orlando reveals first two haunted houses coming to Halloween Horror - Nights 33
Photo via Halloween Horror Nights/Facebook
Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights has kept fans on their toes for weeks, as they searched for the tiniest teases of what’s coming to this year’s event.

Finally, the fright fest revealed two original haunted houses setting up shop — Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast.

Revealed at horror convention Spooky Empire, Slaughter Sinema 2 is a new iteration of a fan-favorite house from 2018. Perfect for fans of horror B-movies, the house brings a drive-in theater to life with terrifying scenes from monster movies, gory grindhouse films, spaghetti westerns and more.

The original Slaughter Sinema included scenes from 11 different movie scenes created just for HHN, including “Sorority Sacrifice,” “Pumpkin Guts,” “The Cult of the Beast Baby” and “Attack of the Swamp Yeti.”

Goblin’s Feast is a new original house where guests venture to a goblin village and visit the tavern for a lavish feast. There’s just one problem: They’re the main course for the hungry goblins, orcs and witches.

This time of year is peak HHN announcement season, and Universal has kept the fandom glued to social media so they don’t miss any hints or reveals. What’s throwing many die-hard fans for a loop is how the first houses were announced.

In years past — roughly since 2019 — HHN has announced at least one IP (intellectual property)-themed house first. Last year, it was Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, while the event was still running. In 2022, it was Universal Monsters: Legends Collide. In 2021 and 2019, Beetlejuice and Stranger Things 2 were announced first, respectively.

Another strange bit: Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast are not yet listed on the HHN website. With HHN tweeting the number 3 and posting reveals three days apart at 10:33 a.m., 12:33 p.m. and 12:33 a.m. over the weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a third announcement sometime this week.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled and our X (formerly Twitter) notifications turned on.

Halloween Horror Nights returns earlier than ever this year, starting on Aug. 30 and running 48 select nights through Nov. 3. Beyond Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast, there will be eight more haunted houses, five scare zones and likely other live entertainment and shows.

Tickets are on sale now, and new HHN 33 merch is available online and in select shops in the parks.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

By Sarah Lynott

Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'The Saints of West Orange County'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Inner State Stories'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Inner State Stories'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Prowling the Abyss'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Prowling the Abyss'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Prowling the Abyss'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Prowling the Abyss'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'AWOL'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'AWOL'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Bangs, Bobs & Banter: Confessions of a Hairstylist'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Bangs, Bobs &amp; Banter: Confessions of a Hairstylist'

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Hyde'

By Seth Kubersky

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Hyde'
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us