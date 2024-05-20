Finally, the fright fest revealed two original haunted houses setting up shop — Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast.
Revealed at horror convention Spooky Empire, Slaughter Sinema 2 is a new iteration of a fan-favorite house from 2018. Perfect for fans of horror B-movies, the house brings a drive-in theater to life with terrifying scenes from monster movies, gory grindhouse films, spaghetti westerns and more.
The original Slaughter Sinema included scenes from 11 different movie scenes created just for HHN, including “Sorority Sacrifice,” “Pumpkin Guts,” “The Cult of the Beast Baby” and “Attack of the Swamp Yeti.”
Goblin’s Feast is a new original house where guests venture to a goblin village and visit the tavern for a lavish feast. There’s just one problem: They’re the main course for the hungry goblins, orcs and witches.
This time of year is peak HHN announcement season, and Universal has kept the fandom glued to social media so they don’t miss any hints or reveals. What’s throwing many die-hard fans for a loop is how the first houses were announced.
In years past — roughly since 2019 — HHN has announced at least one IP (intellectual property)-themed house first. Last year, it was Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, while the event was still running. In 2022, it was Universal Monsters: Legends Collide. In 2021 and 2019, Beetlejuice and Stranger Things 2 were announced first, respectively.
Another strange bit: Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast are not yet listed on the HHN website. With HHN tweeting the number 3 and posting reveals three days apart at 10:33 a.m., 12:33 p.m. and 12:33 a.m. over the weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a third announcement sometime this week.
We’ll keep our eyes peeled and our X (formerly Twitter) notifications turned on.
Halloween Horror Nights returns earlier than ever this year, starting on Aug. 30 and running 48 select nights through Nov. 3. Beyond Slaughter Sinema 2 and Goblin’s Feast, there will be eight more haunted houses, five scare zones and likely other live entertainment and shows.
Tickets are on sale now, and new HHN 33 merch is available online and in select shops in the parks.
the gate has been opened
