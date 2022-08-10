VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

The Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition returns next year to display the work of Orlando artists above he city streets

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 2:51 pm

The Billboard Exhibition returns next year - Photo courtesy CityArts
Photo courtesy CityArts
The Billboard Exhibition returns next year

The Corridor Project Billboard Exhibition will be getting a sequel in January of next year. And the open call for artists is open now.

In January of 2023,  30 artists will have their visual art displayed on billboards along I-4 — and beyond — becoming, in essence, public art for the morning commute. This year's Billboard Exhibition in January was a successful and visual pleasing undertaking.

Curators Pat Green, in tandem with the folks from  Downtown Arts District, will be selecting the artists to participate in  next year's iteration of the Corridor Project.

The application portal is open now through Sept. 30. There will be an opening event at CityArts on Jan.. 29, 2023 to unveil this year's participants. The art will remain at CityArts for viewing (in scale) from Jan. 19-Feb. 12, 2023.



