Audubon Center hosts Baby Owl Shower fundraiser this week

Head out to see some owlets and contribute to the cause.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge Audubon Center hosts Baby Owl Shower fundraiser this week
Photo via Audubon Center for Birds of Prey/Facebook
Spring is in full swing, which, for the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, means baby owl season.

The Central Florida avian-focused organization hosts its annual Baby Owl Shower this month, featuring a family-friendly fundraiser and educational event.

Their Baby Owl Shower happens from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 11, at the Audubon Center, located at 1101 Audubon Way in Maitland. At the event, guests will be able to dive into crafts, games, a raffle and visits with some of the center's very own ambassador birds.

Audubon Center says spring, or baby season, is the busiest time of the year, sometimes bringing in more than 100 young birds in the month of May alone. This event is aimed at helping offset some of those extra costs. So head out to see some owlets and contribute to the cause.

Admission to Baby Owl Shower is free with an item from the center's wishlist or its Amazon wishlist.

Event Details
Audubon’s Annual Baby Owl Shower

Audubon’s Annual Baby Owl Shower

Sat., May 11, 10 a.m.

Audubon Center for Birds of Prey 1101 Audubon Way, Maitland Winter Park Area

Location Details

Audubon Center for Birds of Prey

1101 Audubon Way, Maitland Winter Park Area

(407) 644-0190


Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
May 8, 2024

