Nerd Nite hands the mic off to the 'Next Gen' of teenage nerds in Orlando

The series just celebrated 11 years of events back in March alongside the publication of the anthology How to Win Friends and Influence Fungi, and is now branching out to foster a younger generation.
The form is the same: Each speaker gets 15 minutes to speak on whatever subject fits their fancy, followed by a Q&A. These nights tend toward the freewheeling and eclectic; Lake Highland student Katie Mathews hosts this afternoon of all-teenage subject experts. The day will also include trivia and contests.
The kids are well and truly all right.
3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Orlando Public Library.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed