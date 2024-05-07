BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Nerd Nite hands the mic off to the 'Next Gen' of teenage nerds in Orlando

Lake Highland student Katie Mathews hosts this afternoon of all-teenage subject experts.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 1:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nerd Nite: Next Gen happens at the Library downtown - Image courtesy Nerd Nite Orlando
Image courtesy Nerd Nite Orlando
Nerd Nite: Next Gen happens at the Library downtown
Popular local speaker series Nerd Nite fosters the next generation of (Ogre voice) nnnnneeeeeerrrrrrdddsss this weekend at Nerd Nite: Next Gen.

The series just celebrated 11 years of events back in March alongside the publication of the anthology How to Win Friends and Influence Fungi, and is now branching out to foster a younger generation.

The form is the same: Each speaker gets 15 minutes to speak on whatever subject fits their fancy, followed by a Q&A. These nights tend toward the freewheeling and eclectic; Lake Highland student Katie Mathews hosts this afternoon of all-teenage subject experts. The day will also include trivia and contests.

The kids are well and truly all right.

3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, Orlando Public Library.

Event Details
Nerd Nite: Next Gen

Nerd Nite: Next Gen

Sat., May 11, 3 p.m.

Orlando Public Library 101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Orlando Public Library

101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

407-835-7323

ocls.info


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Local art collective Psych Cat turns Casselberry Sculpture House into a fantastical wonderland

By Matthew Moyer

Psych Cat's Unknown Forest opens this week

Opera Orlando presents ambitious performance of Philip Glass' and Robert Moran's 'The Juniper Tree'

By Jessica Bryce Young

Opera Orlando peforms 'The Juniper Tree'

Audubon Center hosts Baby Owl Shower fundraiser this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Audubon Center hosts Baby Owl Shower fundraiser this week

More than 20 Cinco de Mayo dinner specials, concerts and family-friendly fiestas in Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

More than 20&nbsp;Cinco de Mayo&nbsp;dinner specials, concerts and family-friendly fiestas in Orlando

Local art collective Psych Cat turns Casselberry Sculpture House into a fantastical wonderland

By Matthew Moyer

Psych Cat's Unknown Forest opens this week

Shannon Elyse Curry and Nneka Jones share an Afrofuturist 'View From Within' at Maitland Art Center gallery

By Richard Reep

Nneka Jones, ‘Destroy the Myth’

The Bureau on International Drive rolls out the Underground Game Show, a brand-new entertainment offering fiendishly difficult questions

By Seth Kubersky

The Underground Game Show at The Bureau Escape Rooms on International Drive

Broadway in Orlando: Star Rob McClure breathes fire into musical stage adaptation of 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

By Seth Kubersky

Rob McClure stars as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us