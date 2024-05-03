BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando drag artists pay homage to pulpy 1980s horror flicks with Camp Slasher event at Will's Pub

If you hear a noise, DON'T go investigate by yourself.

By on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm

click to enlarge Camp Slasher host Allie Slasher performing in 2023 - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Camp Slasher host Allie Slasher performing in 2023
With summer right around the corner, the timing of upcoming drag event Camp Slasher couldn't be better.

Presented by La Petite Mort, the production vehicle for Super Passive's Allie Slasher, Camp Slasher aims to present an evening of drag themed around the best/worst of  summer-camp slasher flicks of the 1980s — think Friday the 13th, The Burning or Sleepaway Camp — and the ridiculous and gratuitous kills within. (Side note: Did you know there was a slasher film made in Orlando in the 1990s about a killer tree surgeon? There was!)

The lineup promises new and familiar faces alike in the form of Sue Cyde, Draggedy Anne, Davi Oddity, Anesthesia, Amnesia Effect and Papi Takami alongside Allie Slasher.

Previous iterations of La Petite Mort events at Will's Pub have been eye-popping collisions of horror-themed drag that verges on performance art (complete with performers not averse to a little friendly confrontation), put on in front of crowds that get bigger every time out.

There's also an open stage following the two shows, though you have to register in advance to participate. There are some games and competitions in addition to the drag performances as well.

Camp Slasher happens Monday, May 6, at 8 p.m. at Will's Pub. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Matthew Moyer

