BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Opera Orlando presents ambitious performance of Philip Glass' and Robert Moran's 'The Juniper Tree'

An all-star collab with Alterity Chamber Orchestra, Phantasmagoria and MicheLee Puppets.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 3:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Opera Orlando peforms 'The Juniper Tree' - Image courtesy Opera Orlando
Image courtesy Opera Orlando
Opera Orlando peforms 'The Juniper Tree'
“Exquisite corpse” is the name of a game in which artists take turns creating parts of a whole, and it’s also the technique composers Philip Glass and Robert Moran used in their collaboration on the writing of the opera The Juniper Tree.

Their scenes are stitched together into an, indeed, exquisite corpse based on a Grimm Brothers fairy tale and, man oh man, do the Grimms live up to their name with this grim tale. The Juniper Tree includes classic tropes like poisoned apples, magic birds, wicked stepmothers and children “red as blood, white as snow” but also includes a feast that tends more toward the Greek tragedy.

That bird, though, is a perfect vehicle for Glass’ repetitive fluting vocal arpeggios and brass punches (echoes of Akhnaten, composed two years before), while Moran’s equally modern but less immediately identifiable style, influenced by his study of 12-tone composition and Indian classical music, gives the stepmother's infamous “jealousy aria” a richer complexity.

Speaking of collaboration, the groups involved with Opera Orlando’s Juniper Tree are a murderer’s row of local greatness: Alterity Chamber Orchestra, Phantasmagoria and MicheLee Puppets all contribute to the sound, look and feel.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, operaorlando.org.
Event Details
"The Juniper Tree"

"The Juniper Tree"

Fri., May 10, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$29-$200
Location Details

Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

drphillipscenter.org



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Nerd Nite hands the mic off to the 'Next Gen' of teenage nerds in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Nerd Nite: Next Gen happens at the Library downtown

Local art collective Psych Cat turns Casselberry Sculpture House into a fantastical wonderland

By Matthew Moyer

Psych Cat's Unknown Forest opens this week

Audubon Center hosts Baby Owl Shower fundraiser this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Audubon Center hosts Baby Owl Shower fundraiser this week

More than 20 Cinco de Mayo dinner specials, concerts and family-friendly fiestas in Orlando

By Alexandra Sullivan

More than 20&nbsp;Cinco de Mayo&nbsp;dinner specials, concerts and family-friendly fiestas in Orlando

Local art collective Psych Cat turns Casselberry Sculpture House into a fantastical wonderland

By Matthew Moyer

Psych Cat's Unknown Forest opens this week

Shannon Elyse Curry and Nneka Jones share an Afrofuturist 'View From Within' at Maitland Art Center gallery

By Richard Reep

Nneka Jones, ‘Destroy the Myth’

The Bureau on International Drive rolls out the Underground Game Show, a brand-new entertainment offering fiendishly difficult questions

By Seth Kubersky

The Underground Game Show at The Bureau Escape Rooms on International Drive

Broadway in Orlando: Star Rob McClure breathes fire into musical stage adaptation of 'Mrs. Doubtfire'

By Seth Kubersky

Rob McClure stars as Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us