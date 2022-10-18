ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

SeaWorld Orlando is building a standing, surf-themed roller coaster

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 2:39 pm

click to enlarge SeaWorld Orlando is building a standing, surf-themed roller coaster
Rendering via SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando just announced plans for their newest roller coaster. Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is a standing, surf-themed roller coaster that is meant to mimic the feeling of riding a wave as it shoots upright riders along a track at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

According to a press release from the Orlando theme park, Pipeline features innovate "seats" that jostle riders up and down to mimic the feeling of riding on water as the coaster goes through turns and loops.

SeaWorld attendees will be riding giants when this coaster opens, as the track gets as high as 110 feet off the ground. Riders are expected to cover the nearly 3000 feet of track in under two minutes.

Related
Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld gets rejected by Cedar Fair, but the future of the chain still seems bright


"We are always looking for exciting ways to take thrills to a new level, said SeaWorld Orlando Park President Kyle Miller.  "This first-of-its-kind roller coaster will be the perfect addition to the already incredible lineup of attractions at SeaWorld Orlando."

When the coaster opens in spring 2023, it will be  the 7th at SeaWorld Orlando. It follows the opening of Ice Breaker earlier this year.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Trending

Plaza Live invites you to become a creature of the night at their Halloween weekend 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening

By Gabby Macogay

Plaza Live invites you to become a creature of the night at their Halloween weekend 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' screening

Comedian Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show' and coming to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Trevor Noah takes the road less traveled to Orlando

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

By Seth Kubersky

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

Here are all the best events to celebrate Come Out With Pride this weekend

By OW Staff

Orlando Come Out With Pride festivities in 2016

Also in Arts + Culture

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

By Seth Kubersky

Howl-O-Scream vs. Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be this Halloween's scariest smackdown

Free Will Astrology: Libras, give honor and respect to your fine abilities

By Rob Brezsny

Geminis should heed the words of Nikki Giovanni this week

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

By Seth Kubersky

Pop-history musical and tween juggernaut 'Six' storms Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Orlando's CFADI uses audio description to make live theater accessible to those with limited vision

By Seth Kubersky

CFADI makes live theater accessible to the vision-impaired.
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us