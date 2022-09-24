Orlando set to lose their heads over 'Six' at Dr. Phillips Center next month

The six ex-wives will be gracing the Florida stage for the first time
History's most infamous divorced beheaded wives will take the stage as the award-winning Six the Musical reaches Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center starting Oct. 4.
Six, self-described as a 'histo-remix', explores the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII through modern-day pop music. Equipped with bedazzled outfits and handheld microphones, the queens are set to rock the stage, each modeled after a real-life pop star to make the audience feel as if they're at an actual concert. SIX even breaks traditional musical theatre norms by allowing the audience to record the final number, "Megasix", a high-energy mashup of the show's previous songs.
The touring cast includes Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.
Orlando marks Six's first Florida stop on their North American tour, which also includes performances in Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa.
Six premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, now playing on Broadway, the West End, and in multiple locations touring across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.