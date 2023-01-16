Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest review: ‘How I Met My Mother’

By on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 at 10:12 am

Orlando audiences have long enjoyed Fringe Festival veteran Jon Paterson’s award-winning talents as a character actor in thrillers like House, comedies like Best Picture and comedic thrillers like Inescapable. But in How I Met My Mother, his first-ever solo outing as a writer-director, Patterson is playing a new and more moving role: himself.

Show and ticket info: How I Met My Mother

His memory play monologue ricochets between his youth as a bad-ass brat giving his long-suffering mother endless agita and her final decline into dementia, when their roles reversed as he became her caretaker. 

Patterson’s re-enactments of his reckless rebellion, which are riddled with '80s references, are ridiculously fun to watch thanks to his exuberance, even if said antics had lifelong repercussions for his familial relationships. But it’s the gently devastating details of his mother’s long goodbye that really grab the viewer’s heart in a vice grip. In the final moments, Patterson puts aside his wacky mime and wound-up delivery for two transcendent words that left every patron in my row weeping openly. 

Hilarious, heartrending and honestly human — with a dash of harmonica playing for good measure — How I Met My Mother has nothing to do with the similarly named sitcom HIMYM, but is certainly NTBM (not to be missed). Just make sure you bring a box of tissues or two, especially if you’ve ever had to care for an aging parent.

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Read More about Seth Kubersky
Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center has a lot to live up to, but often misses the mark

By Seth Kubersky

'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' runs at the Dr. Phil through Jan. 15

Nomadic Photo Ark rolls into Parramore this weekend with Snap! Orlando to take portraits of community members

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

The Nomadic Photo Ark teams up with Snap this weekend

Touring belly dance troupe Disco Iskandar perform at Orlando's Stardust Video next week

By Bao Le-Huu

Disco Iskandar performs at Stardust next week

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games goes down in Winter Springs all weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Sound the bagpipes! The Scottish Highland Games are this weekend

Also in Arts + Culture

Nomadic Photo Ark rolls into Parramore this weekend with Snap! Orlando to take portraits of community members

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

The Nomadic Photo Ark teams up with Snap this weekend

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Jan. 12-18

By Rob Brezsny

This is just an excuse to run a picture of baby Brad Pitt

Touring belly dance troupe Disco Iskandar perform at Orlando's Stardust Video next week

By Bao Le-Huu

Disco Iskandar performs at Stardust next week

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games goes down in Winter Springs all weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Sound the bagpipes! The Scottish Highland Games are this weekend
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us