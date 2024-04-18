More than 25 festivals, markets and concerts celebrating Earth Day and 420 Day in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

As they do every year in their annual confluence of good vibes, spring breezes, and general loving of greenery, 420 Day (April 20) and Earth Day (April 22) have rolled around — and in 2024, we're blessed with it all falling (sorta) on a weekend. Here are some events celebrating both around Orlando.Sideward Brewing is celebrating the day with a special menu of food straight from the smoker, plus a triple can drop and limited 420-themed merch.A 420-friendly evening of puff puffing, painting and live DJs presented by Painting With a Twist and Sahara Orlando.Present a Curaleaf receipt to gain access to the 4/20 experience including "Puff and Paint," a sound bath and exclusive merch.Live music, food and drink specials, and free entry/ parking all night long at this 4/20 celebration.Free reggae show hosted by Greg Runge at Sanford's West End Trading Co.Tampa rockers play a live and loud bill of Central Florida acts at the Conduit.A night filled with sexy burlesque performances, all with a smokin’ twist at Iron Cow.Vegans and those curious about the vegan lifestyle can learn more at the 19th Central Florida Earth Day event. Sustainability, creativity and community support through vendors, demonstrations and more at Lake Eola Park.Give back to the Earth and the Orlando community at this Earth Day cleanup at Inter & Co. Stadium sponsored by City District and Parramore Main Street Districts. Volunteers will also be eligible for the chance to win a free Orlando City Pride match ticket at the event.Celebrate Earth Day by lending a helping hand at the free Ivanhoe Village Cleanup. Attendees are encouraged to “dress for mess.”Nama-stay in touch with your mind, body and the planet at this Earth Day yoga session and pool party at Altira Pool + Lounge. Join yoga instructor Madison from 11 a.m. to noon, and then hang out by the pool from noon to 6 p.m. enjoying happy hour special, a live DJ and more.Hoping for clear skies in St. Cloud for this Earth Day Celebration filled with vendors, crafts, food trucks and more.The Audubon Center for Birds and Prey challenges kids and teens to learn more about raptors and conservation through an escape room-style puzzle at the Center.No eggs, no dairy, no meat, no problem! Join Orlando Bearded Vegan at the Earth Day Vegan Market to shop cruelty-free products, eat vegan treats and engage with other vegans in your community.Learn and play at the Hands On Orlando Earth Day Celebration. Tour the 15-acre Environmental Learning Laboratory, join in a scavenger hunt or just sit out and enjoy nature with your lawn chair. Lunch is available on a first come first serve basis, free raffle tickets come with attendance and tree saplings and flowering plants will also be given away at the event.IDEAS For Us invites you to a seed planting with Fleet Farming to celebrate Earth Day with a little dirt beneath your fingernails. Attendees are asked to bring water, closed toed shoes and sun protection with lunch being provided by Fresh Kitchen.Celebrating sustainability and creativity, Art for Earth showcases are that seeks to raise awareness for nature’s beauty and environmentalism Local vendors will provide organic and sustainable refreshments and live music performances will fill the venue throughout the night.Ground yourself in nature on Earth Day at the Laureate Park trails for a hike at sunset. Meet up with other members of your community and enjoy the outdoors together.Join designer Pamela Johancsik of Bomb Blooms in making your very own succulent arrangement at Wekiva Island. All materials are provided including the plants, planter, tools and more.Celebrate Earth Day with some shopping at Honey House Vintage for their Earth Day Market.Rock out in celebration of our very own spinning rock for the Earthday Birthday featuring artists such as Dayseeker, Staind, Asking Alexandria and more.Learn sustainable gardening tips with WiggleBrew, an Orlando-based start-up that aims to end fertilizer runoff and soil degradation, organized by local Lukas Nursery and Butterfly Encounter. Attendees will leave with more knowledge on organic fertilizing, microplastic elimination and more on how to keep their gardens green.Go touch some grass at Ward Park for the Ward and Wellbeing Earth Day Block Party. Activities at the park include wild animal meet and greet, free Kona Ice, sustainable giveaways and more. Across the street at the Center for Health and Wellbeing there will be microgreens growing kit workshop, family yoga, crystal sound bowl meditation, tours of the Crosby Wellness Center, along with other activities.Don’t miss out on this once a year opportunity to view the privately owned, old Florida tree canopy on Genius Drive at the Run for the Trees Jeannette Genius McKean Memorial 5K. Other running events like the cupless event and free kids’ run will happen the day of and all runners who finish the race will receive a young tree as a prize.