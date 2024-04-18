More than 25 festivals, markets and concerts celebrating Earth Day and 420 Day in Orlando

420 Day:
4/20 Smokeout at Sideward Brewing
Where: 210 N. Bumby Ave.
When: April 20
Sideward Brewing is celebrating the day with a special menu of food straight from the smoker, plus a triple can drop and limited 420-themed merch.
Puff and Paint Orlando
Where: 6700 Conroy Road
When: April 20, 3-11:30 p.m.
A 420-friendly evening of puff puffing, painting and live DJs presented by Painting With a Twist and Sahara Orlando.
4/20 by Curaleaf at The Acre Orlando
Where: 4421 Edgewater Drive
When: April 20, 4:20 p.m.
Present a Curaleaf receipt to gain access to the 4/20 experience including "Puff and Paint," a sound bath and exclusive merch.
The Tavern East Grand Opening 4/20 Celebration
Where: 504 N. Alafaya Trail
When: April 20, 11 a.m.
Live music, food and drink specials, and free entry/ parking all night long at this 4/20 celebration.
420 Fest: Oklahoma Stackhouse, The Intracoastals, Smyrna Erb, Inity Rebel Music, Neverless, Vibes Farm
Where: 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
When: April 20, 4:20 p.m.
Free reggae show hosted by Greg Runge at Sanford's West End Trading Co.
Stoned Mary, Burial Joy, Nailwound, Fiends, Werewolves, NOT
Where: 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
When: April 20, 6 p.m.
Tampa rockers play a live and loud bill of Central Florida acts at the Conduit.
Puff Puff Pasties
Where: 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando
When: April 20, 7 p.m.
A night filled with sexy burlesque performances, all with a smokin’ twist at Iron Cow.
Earth Day:
Central Florida Earth Day
Where: 512 E. Washington St.
When: April 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vegans and those curious about the vegan lifestyle can learn more at the 19th Central Florida Earth Day event. Sustainability, creativity and community support through vendors, demonstrations and more at Lake Eola Park.
Earth Day Funday Clean-Up
Where: 655 W. Church St.
When: April 21, 9 a.m. to noon
Give back to the Earth and the Orlando community at this Earth Day cleanup at Inter & Co. Stadium sponsored by City District and Parramore Main Street Districts. Volunteers will also be eligible for the chance to win a free Orlando City Pride match ticket at the event.
Ivanhoe Village Earth Day Cleanup
Where: Ivanhoe Park Brewing, 1300 Alden Road
When: April 22, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day by lending a helping hand at the free Ivanhoe Village Cleanup. Attendees are encouraged to “dress for mess.”
Asana at Altira: Earth Day Event Above the City Beautiful
Where: Altira Pool + Lounge 325 S. Orange Ave., Orlando
When: April 21, 11 a.m.
Nama-stay in touch with your mind, body and the planet at this Earth Day yoga session and pool party at Altira Pool + Lounge. Join yoga instructor Madison from 11 a.m. to noon, and then hang out by the pool from noon to 6 p.m. enjoying happy hour special, a live DJ and more.
Earth Day Celebration
Where: Veteran’s Memorial Library, 810 13th St., St. Cloud
When: April 20, 10 a.m.
Hoping for clear skies in St. Cloud for this Earth Day Celebration filled with vendors, crafts, food trucks and more.
Audubon Center’s Earth Day Puzzle Trail
Where: 1101 Audubon Way, Maitland
When: Saturday and Sunday April 20-21
The Audubon Center for Birds and Prey challenges kids and teens to learn more about raptors and conservation through an escape room-style puzzle at the Center.
Earth Day Vegan Market
Where: Persimmon Hollow Brewing Lake Eola, 227 N. Eola Drive
When: April 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No eggs, no dairy, no meat, no problem! Join Orlando Bearded Vegan at the Earth Day Vegan Market to shop cruelty-free products, eat vegan treats and engage with other vegans in your community.
Hands On Orlando Earth Day Celebration
Where: 475 S. Ivey Lane
When: April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learn and play at the Hands On Orlando Earth Day Celebration. Tour the 15-acre Environmental Learning Laboratory, join in a scavenger hunt or just sit out and enjoy nature with your lawn chair. Lunch is available on a first come first serve basis, free raffle tickets come with attendance and tree saplings and flowering plants will also be given away at the event.
Green Thumb Gathering: Earth Day Planting Party w/ Fresh Kitchen and Renewable
Where: Audubon Park Covenant Church, 3219 Chelsea St.
When: April 20, 9 a.m. to noon
IDEAS For Us invites you to a seed planting with Fleet Farming to celebrate Earth Day with a little dirt beneath your fingernails. Attendees are asked to bring water, closed toed shoes and sun protection with lunch being provided by Fresh Kitchen.
Art for Earth
Where: The Arena Art Bar, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
When: April 27, 7 p.m.
Celebrating sustainability and creativity, Art for Earth showcases are that seeks to raise awareness for nature’s beauty and environmentalism Local vendors will provide organic and sustainable refreshments and live music performances will fill the venue throughout the night.
Earth Day Sunset Walk
Where: Nona Adventure Park, 14086 Centerline Drive
When: April 22, sunset
Ground yourself in nature on Earth Day at the Laureate Park trails for a hike at sunset. Meet up with other members of your community and enjoy the outdoors together.
Wekiva Island Earth Day Succulent Design Workshop in Paradise
Where: 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood
When: April 19, 3:30 p.m.
Join designer Pamela Johancsik of Bomb Blooms in making your very own succulent arrangement at Wekiva Island. All materials are provided including the plants, planter, tools and more.
Earth Day Market
Where: The Veranda at Thornton Park, 707 E. Washington St.
When: April 20, 10 a.m.
Celebrate Earth Day with some shopping at Honey House Vintage for their Earth Day Market.
Earthday Birthday 2024
Where: Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive
When: April 20, 11 a.m.
Rock out in celebration of our very own spinning rock for the Earthday Birthday featuring artists such as Dayseeker, Staind, Asking Alexandria and more.
Earth Day Sustainable Gardening Seminar
Where: 1909 Slavia Road
When: April 21, 10 a.m.
Learn sustainable gardening tips with WiggleBrew, an Orlando-based start-up that aims to end fertilizer runoff and soil degradation, organized by local Lukas Nursery and Butterfly Encounter. Attendees will leave with more knowledge on organic fertilizing, microplastic elimination and more on how to keep their gardens green.
Ward and Wellbeing Earth Day Block Party
Where: Ward Park, 250 Perth Lane, Winter Park
When: April 27, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Go touch some grass at Ward Park for the Ward and Wellbeing Earth Day Block Party. Activities at the park include wild animal meet and greet, free Kona Ice, sustainable giveaways and more. Across the street at the Center for Health and Wellbeing there will be microgreens growing kit workshop, family yoga, crystal sound bowl meditation, tours of the Crosby Wellness Center, along with other activities.
Run for the Trees Jeannette Genius McKean Memorial 5k
Where: Ward Park, 250 Perth Lane, Winter Park
When: April 27, 7:30 a.m.
Don’t miss out on this once a year opportunity to view the privately owned, old Florida tree canopy on Genius Drive at the Run for the Trees Jeannette Genius McKean Memorial 5K. Other running events like the cupless event and free kids’ run will happen the day of and all runners who finish the race will receive a young tree as a prize.
