ICE at Gaylord Palms brings back ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

We could certainly use a few minutes in the chilly 9-degree exhibit right about now

By on Fri, Aug 4, 2023 at 4:14 pm

click to enlarge ICE at Gaylord Palms brings back ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Photo via Chelsea Zukowski
It may be *checks calendar* the beginning of August, but some Central Florida attractions are already thinking about Christmas.

One of the most popular and unique amusements during the local holiday season is ICE at Gaylord Palms, and this year the resort is repeating their popular theming of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

ICE is an immersive, walk-through exhibit built of more than 2 million pounds of colored and sculpted ice. It’s a chilly 9 degrees inside, so guests are given thick, insulated parkas to keep warm.

However, as someone who’s experienced ICE several times, I highly recommend bringing gloves, thick socks and layered clothing.

The “Charlie Brown Christmas” theme includes beloved Peanuts characters like Charlie Brown, Lucy, Sally, Linus, Snoopy and Peppermint Patty. There are also plenty of ice Christmas trees, including Charlie Brown’s skinny stick one.

The attraction includes some interactive and photo opportunities as it re-creates iconic scenes from the holiday special, including its songs and musical score. There are also ice tunnels, seating areas and thrilling two-story ice slides inside the 20,000-square-foot exhibit.

ICE has been brought to life in Florida for years thanks to the craftsmanship of master ice sculptors from Harbin, China. It takes them about five weeks to carve 6,700 blocks — 300 pounds each — into holiday characters and scenes.

Beyond “A Charlie Brown Christmas” sculptures, ICE features classic Christmas scenes and a Carver’s Showcase with live ice sculpting.

ICE is just part of Gaylord Palms’ holiday event programming, which also includes Christmas entertainment, family-friendly guest activities, an escape room, carolers, gingerbread house decorating, the Bavarian Alpine Village shopping area and the popular “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas” show.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be inside the Alpine Village from Nov. 17 through Dec. 24 for meet and greets and storytime.

Tickets and hotel packages are on sale now for Christmas at Gaylord Palms and the ICE attraction. For more information, visit ChristmasatGaylordPalms.Marriott.com.

