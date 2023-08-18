SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream

Halloween screams are fast approaching

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 11:22 am

click to enlarge SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream
Photo courtesy Jeannette Conrado/SeaWorld Orlando
SeaWorld's annual Halloween fright fest is returning to Orlando this fall, with all new thrills and experiences.

This year's third annual Howl-O-Scream promises three brand-new haunted houses, four new scare zones and the return of several fan-favorite attractions.

Howl-O-Scream takes place select nights starting Sept. 8 through Oct. 31. Tickets are available online now.

Guests can face their deep sea fears in new haunted house "D3LER1UM666 Laboratories," themed after an inescapable research headquarters; follow sinister sisters Frost and Flame in "Beneath the Ice — The Meltdown"; and drift through the gators and gravestones of Louisiana in "Dead Vines: N'awlins Nightmare."

Along with the new frights, guests can also expect returning fan-favorite houses like "Captain's Revenge: Drowned in Darkness" and "Blood Beckoning."

All-new scare zones include "Toxic Turmoil," "Blood Light District" and "Carn-EVIL Pier." Also on offer are SeaWorld's live shows Siren's Song and Monster Stomp, starring Jack the Ripper.

Returning this year to satisfy any post-scare cravings are specialty bars Longshoremen Tavern and Siren's Last Call. There will also be plenty of other food offerings available, like the Vampire Burger, Bloody Rids, Dead Flesh and The Ofrenda.

Howl-O-Scream 2023 features five haunted houses, seven scare zones and the park's iconic coasters Manta, Mako, Pipeline and Ice Breaker.

Tags:

