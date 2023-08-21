Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Gatorland

Central Florida's reptile destination Gatorland is set to bring back its family-friendly, wildlife-centric Halloween event this fall.Gators, Ghosts and Goblins returns to Gatorland for a fifth year in a row on three weekends throughout October.The event promises the return of Swamp Ghost's Monster Museum complete with an all-new exhibit, all new haunt zones, the Cryptid Express ride, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, shows, vendors and a kids' Halloween costume party (1 p.m. at the Upclose Arena).New haunt zones include The Creepy Creature Carnival, filled with monsters, and Frightful Frontier, an Old West-themed town littered with cursed cowboys.The all-ages event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Gators, Ghosts and Goblins admission is included with Gatorland park admission.Guests are invited to attend in costume (please, nothing too gory — it's a family event, people!).