Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall

The haunted event returns for the fifth year in a row

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 1:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gatorland brings back Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event this fall
Photo courtesy Gatorland
Central Florida's reptile destination Gatorland is set to bring back its family-friendly, wildlife-centric Halloween event this fall.

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins returns to Gatorland for a fifth year in a row on three weekends throughout October.

The event promises the return of Swamp Ghost's Monster Museum complete with an all-new exhibit, all new haunt zones, the Cryptid Express ride, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, shows, vendors and a kids' Halloween costume party (1 p.m. at the Upclose Arena).
Related
SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld announces new haunted houses, scare zones for Howl-O-Scream: Halloween screams are fast approaching


New haunt zones include The Creepy Creature Carnival, filled with monsters, and Frightful Frontier, an Old West-themed town littered with cursed cowboys.

The all-ages event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. Gators, Ghosts and Goblins admission is included with Gatorland park admission.

Guests are invited to attend in costume (please, nothing too gory — it's a family event, people!).

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Death Eaters are on their way to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter (no, not as tourists)

By Matthew Moyer

Death Eaters are on the way to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

SNL's Colin Jost brings his 'Punchable Face' to Orlando this weekend

By Gabby Macogay

Colin Jost comes to the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

Also in Arts + Culture

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

By Matthew Moyer

Meet the 13 illustrious drag queens and performers who brought Best of Orlando 2023 to stunning and gorgeous life

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

By Seth Kubersky

Central Florida Vocal Arts artistic director Eric Pinder discusses ‘A Little Night Music’ and ‘Cocaine Bear: The Opera’

Free Will Astrology: Life will be spectacularly ‘not bad’ for Virgos in the coming weeks

By Rob Brezsny

Virgo author Christopher Isherwood (above left, with W.H. Auden, right) said, "Life is not so bad if you have plenty of luck, a good physique and not too much imagination."

Free Will Astrology: Taurus, can you tenderize what has been tough?

By Rob Brezsny

Taurus-born Eric Bogosian seems to be softening as he ages.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us