Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

To properly celebrate American Craft Beer Week, boogie over to Ivanhoe Village and sample more than a hundred craft beers and seltzers. You can also chow down on fare from a whole fleet of food trucks, and listen to DJs and live music with thousands of your newest drinking buddies decked out in patriotic finery.
Fifty sampling stations await you at Ivanhoe Village, as well as masses of games and a red-white-and-blue themed costume contest for cash prizes. You can also expect ax throwing, giant beer pong (what else!), karaoke, and a grown-up bounce house complete with DJ.
So do your best (patriotic) Norm from Cheers impression, just outdoors in sunny Florida. You’ll be glad you did.
3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., beermericaorlando.com, $50-$70.
