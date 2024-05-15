BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever

There will be giant beer pong!

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 7:52 am

click to enlarge Beer ’Merica is back in Ivanhoe Village this weekend and it's bigger than ever
photo by @MediaGeekz
Put on your sippin’ shoes: Beer ’Merica returns to picturesque Gaston Edwards Park this weekend.

To properly celebrate American Craft Beer Week, boogie over to Ivanhoe Village and sample more than a hundred craft beers and seltzers. You can also chow down on fare from a whole fleet of food trucks, and listen to DJs and live music with thousands of your newest drinking buddies decked out in patriotic finery.

Fifty sampling stations await you at Ivanhoe Village, as well as masses of games and a red-white-and-blue themed costume contest for cash prizes. You can also expect ax throwing, giant beer pong (what else!), karaoke, and a grown-up bounce house complete with DJ.

So do your best (patriotic) Norm from Cheers impression, just outdoors in sunny Florida. You’ll be glad you did.

3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., beermericaorlando.com, $50-$70.

Event Details
Beer 'Merica

Beer 'Merica

Sat., May 18, 3 p.m.

Gaston Edwards Park 1236 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central

Location Details

Gaston Edwards Park

1236 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Central



May 15, 2024

