Parramore: encompassing both Orlando’s past and its future

Yes, sports fans come to Parramore for football, basketball, soccer and ice hockey. Yet the historic downtown neighborhood of Parramore has a lot more to offer, especially if you are drawn to good food, good people and good times. Restaurants in the area derive their menus from widely varied global cuisines, often with an innovative twist that sets them apart. Many shops, venues, and restaurants here are owned by neighborhood residents, so being in their spaces comes with the warm embrace of a neighborly welcome. This area of Orlando is rich in history — encompassing both Orlando's past, with a less-than-stellar record of segregation and racism, and its future, with the very intentional siting of a UCF satellite campus and the tech-nirvana Creative Village.

click to enlarge Wells' Built Museum historical marker

HIGHLIGHTS

District Gastro Bar, 532 W. Church St., 407-237-0366, thedistrictgastrobar.com

American-style cuisine along with a full bar, all on offer near Exploria Stadium.

Deadwords Brewing, 23 N. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-930-3300, deadwords.com

Craft brewpub with award-winning spirits and a full kitchen serving up wood-fired pizzas, poutine and pretzels.

Nightshade Lounge, 536 W. Church St., 407-317-5211, nightshadelounge.com

If it's nightlife you're after, Nightshade Lounge on Church Street is the go-to spot in the neighborhood for hookah, cocktails, music, conversation and stand-up comedy.

Le House, 595 W. Church St., 407-530-7024, facebook.com/lehouserestaurant

Vietnamese restaurant with a focused menu of traditional fare — phos, noodles, fried rice and rolls, along with stir-fried veggie options.

The Monroe, 448 N. Terry Ave., 407-734-2102, themonroeorlando.com

Elegantly designed coffee shop and supper spot offering fresh pastries, cold brews, espresso and tea — as well as a well-considered, Southern-inflected menu.

Nikki's Place, 742 Carter St., 407-425-5301, nikkisplace.net/menus

Nikki's Place has served meat-and-threes to the Parramore community for nearly 75 years, persevering through social and economic upheaval.

Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St., 855-675-2489, exploriastadium.com

Check out Orlando City Soccer and Orlando Pride at their homebase of Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City Deli, 330 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-776-3249, orlando-city-deli.business.site

You'll find Rap Snacks, Blue Bell Creameries ice cream, and handmade empanadas at Orlando City Deli on Orange Blossom Trail. The sandwich to try immediately is the NY Chopped Cheese, which keeps neighborhood workers and tourists coming back for more.

Out of Many Street + Sol Kitchen, 202 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 321-236-4638, outofmanykitchens.com

Out of Many Street + Sol Kitchen on Orange Blossom Trail specializes in spicy chicken and fish dishes, but don't overlook the salads. The yucca croutons are unforgettable.

South Street Farms, 626 W. South St., 404-969-5351, infinitezionfarms.org

Urban farm project operated by Infinite Zion Farms that aims to provide the community with access to fresh produce.

Palmer Feed Store, 912 W. Church St., 407-841-8924, palmerfeedstore.com

Third-generation, family-owned feed store where you can buy live chicks and ducklings, animal feed, seeds and hay.

3TWO8, 328 S. Orange Blossom Trail, no phone, instagram.com/shop328south

Sneakerheads should flock to 3TWO8 on Orange Blossom Trail, where Sebastian Castro sells hype shoes, vintage T-shirts and skateboard decks.

CityView Apartments mural, 101 S. Terry Ave.

On the back side of CityView Apartments at Church and Terry, you'll discover a seven-story mural that celebrates trailblazers from Parramore. A mural depicting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. can be found on Central and Westmoreland.

Wells' Built Museum of African-American History & Culture, 511 W. South St., 407-245-7535, wellsbuilt.org

During segregation, Black people were not allowed to stay at many local hotels, so Dr. William Wells created this hotel on South Street to host the entertainers who came through — people like Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles and Jackie Robinson. Now it's a museum of Black history and culture, and a testament to change, slow as it is.