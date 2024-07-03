BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Newcomers Guide 2024: Annual local events

Fun stuff happening in the Orlando area all year round

Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 1:00 am

Tacos and Tequila Orlando
Tacos and Tequila Orlando

Yes, Orlando has traditions — it's not all just Halloween Horror Nights and EDC around here (though locals sure love both of those, no lie). There are fun events, festivals and observances happening in the Orlando area all year round, and here is a handy rundown of just a few coming up.

Fireworks at the Fountain  

July 4, orlando.gov/events  

Tacos & Tequila

July 27, tacosandtequilaorlando.com  

Halloween Horror Nights  

Aug. 30-Nov. 3, halloweenhorrornights.com 

Global Peace Film Festival

Sept. 17-22, peacefilmfest.org 

Whiskey Business

Sept. 20, whiskeybusinessorlando.com

Spooky Empire

Oct. 11-13, spookyempire.com

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

Oct. 12-13, autumnartfestival.org

Día de los Muertos and Monster Party 

Oct. 17, facebook.com/cityartsorlando

Come Out With Pride

Oct. 19, comeoutwithpride.com  

Orlando Beer Festival  

Nov. 2, orlandobeerfestival.com  

Fall Fiesta in the Park

Nov. 2-3, fiestainthepark.com  

Electric Daisy Carnival  

Nov. 8-10, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com  

Florida Blue Florida Classic Bethune-Cookman University vs. Florida A&M  

Nov. 23, floridaclassic.org  

FusionFest  

Nov. 30-Dec. 1, fusionfest.org  

Christmas in the Park  

Dec. 5, morsemuseum.org  

Hometown Christmas Parade

Dec. 7, events.cityofwinterpark.org

Orlando Renaissance Festival

Dec. 7-8, 14-15, orlandorenaissancefestival.com

Pop-Tarts Bowl BCS Bowl Game

Dec. 28, poptartsbowl.com 

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl BCS Bowl Game 

Dec. 31, cheezitcitrusbowl.com 

Festival of Lights

December, chabadorlando.org

Grandma Party Bazaar  

December, instagram.com/grandma_party

Central Florida Scottish Highland Games  

Jan. 18-19, 2025, flascot.com  

Zora! Festival  

January 2025, zorafestival.org   

Central Florida Fair  

Feb. 27-March 9, 2025, centralfloridafair.com  

Florida Strawberry Festival

Feb. 27-March 9, 2025, flstrawberryfestival.com  

Lunar New Year Dragon Parade  

February 2025, centralfloridadragonparade.org 

MegaCon  

Feb. 6-9, 2025, fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando

Sanford Porchfest

Feb. 22, 2025, sanfordporchfest.org

Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival

March 2025, pintsandpaws.com

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival  

March 21-23, 2025, wpsaf.org

Earth Day Birthday

April 2025, wjrr.iheart.com

Florida Film Festival  

April 2025, floridafilmfestival.com  

Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival 

April 2025, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Spring Fiesta in the Park 

April 2025, fiestainthepark.com  

United We Brunch: Brunch in the Park 

April 2025, orlandoweeklytickets.com

Beer 'Merica  

May 2025, beermericaorlando.com

Orlando Fringe Festival  

May 2025, orlandofringe.org  

GayDays, One Magical Weekend,

Girls in Wonderland

June 2025, gaydays.com, girlsinwonderland.com, onemagicalweekend.com 

Silver Spurs Rodeo

June 2025, silverspursrodeo.com

July 3, 2024

