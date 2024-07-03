Newcomers Guide 2024: Annual local events

Yes, Orlando has traditions — it's not all just Halloween Horror Nights and EDC around here (though locals sure love both of those, no lie). There are fun events, festivals and observances happening in the Orlando area all year round, and here is a handy rundown of just a few coming up.
Fireworks at the Fountain
July 4, orlando.gov/events
Tacos & Tequila
July 27, tacosandtequilaorlando.com
Halloween Horror Nights
Aug. 30-Nov. 3, halloweenhorrornights.com
Global Peace Film Festival
Sept. 17-22, peacefilmfest.org
Whiskey Business
Sept. 20, whiskeybusinessorlando.com
Spooky Empire
Oct. 11-13, spookyempire.com
Winter Park Autumn Art Festival
Oct. 12-13, autumnartfestival.org
Día de los Muertos and Monster Party
Oct. 17, facebook.com/cityartsorlando
Come Out With Pride
Oct. 19, comeoutwithpride.com
Orlando Beer Festival
Nov. 2, orlandobeerfestival.com
Fall Fiesta in the Park
Nov. 2-3, fiestainthepark.com
Electric Daisy Carnival
Nov. 8-10, orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
Florida Blue Florida Classic Bethune-Cookman University vs. Florida A&M
Nov. 23, floridaclassic.org
FusionFest
Nov. 30-Dec. 1, fusionfest.org
Christmas in the Park
Dec. 5, morsemuseum.org
Hometown Christmas Parade
Dec. 7, events.cityofwinterpark.org
Orlando Renaissance Festival
Dec. 7-8, 14-15, orlandorenaissancefestival.com
Pop-Tarts Bowl BCS Bowl Game
Dec. 28, poptartsbowl.com
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl BCS Bowl Game
Dec. 31, cheezitcitrusbowl.com
Festival of Lights
December, chabadorlando.org
Grandma Party Bazaar
December, instagram.com/grandma_party
Central Florida Scottish Highland Games
Jan. 18-19, 2025, flascot.com
Zora! Festival
January 2025, zorafestival.org
Central Florida Fair
Feb. 27-March 9, 2025, centralfloridafair.com
Florida Strawberry Festival
Feb. 27-March 9, 2025, flstrawberryfestival.com
Lunar New Year Dragon Parade
February 2025, centralfloridadragonparade.org
MegaCon
Feb. 6-9, 2025, fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando
Sanford Porchfest
Feb. 22, 2025, sanfordporchfest.org
Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival
March 2025, pintsandpaws.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival
March 21-23, 2025, wpsaf.org
Earth Day Birthday
April 2025, wjrr.iheart.com
Florida Film Festival
April 2025, floridafilmfestival.com
Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk and Urban Art Festival
April 2025, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Spring Fiesta in the Park
April 2025, fiestainthepark.com
United We Brunch: Brunch in the Park
April 2025, orlandoweeklytickets.com
Beer 'Merica
May 2025, beermericaorlando.com
Orlando Fringe Festival
May 2025, orlandofringe.org
GayDays, One Magical Weekend,
Girls in Wonderland
June 2025, gaydays.com, girlsinwonderland.com, onemagicalweekend.com
Silver Spurs Rodeo
June 2025, silverspursrodeo.com