Newcomers Guide 2024: Where to soak up the sun

Swimming, hiking, birding, tubing and more

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 1:00 am

It’s a river! And it’s lazy! Get in there!
It's a river! And it's lazy! Get in there!

Summer in Orlando is prime time for trying brand-new bars and restaurants, hitting up big annual fests, even checking out the latest theme park updates — but some summer to-dos are classics that true locals look forward to every year: tubing on an actual lazy river, cheering on our soccer clubs, hiking, birding and more. Here are some quintessential Orlando summer activities.

Lake Eola Park

Right in the heart of Orlando is Lake Eola Park, a glistening body of water surrounded by ample space for picnicking, sightseeing and taking a breather just outside of the bustle of downtown. It's an essential spot for Orlandoans to know — and you get locals-only bonus points for actually riding in the tourist-adored swan boats. (512 E. Washington St.)

Wekiwa Springs

This stunning spring is less than 20 minutes from downtown Orlando, entici9ng locals to escape the city and enjoy all that nature has to offer. The emerald water is perfect to dive into and cool off with friends and family. There's ample space to have a picnic, making it a top contender for Orlando's best summer hangout. Wekiwa Springs also has its very own food truck for those who didn't pack enough snacks. (1800 Wekiwa Circle, Apopka, 407-553-4383, floridastateparks.org)

Inter & Co Stadium

Throw on your best purple duds and go to an Orlando Pride or Orlando City soccer game and cheer on our MLS and NWSL players. The Pride, our women's club, has set attendance records in this soccer-crazed town. MLS season runs February-October; NWSL season runs March-November. (655 W. Church St., 407-480-4702, orlandocitysc.com)

Wekiva Island

Wekiva Island offers some ideal outdoor fun without requiring an entire planned day trip. This Central Florida destination is just under a 30-minute drive from downtown Orlando, and offers plenty of water fun for kids. Rent a kayak or paddleboard, play beach volleyball, or just splash around in the cool, clear waters. (1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood, 407-862-1500, wekivaisland.com)

Leu Gardens

Head to the Harry P. Leu Gardens for a day admiring the greenery and learning about Florida's natural landscape. Then upgrade your summer viewing with a Leu Gardens Movie Night: Pack a picnic and bring the whole family for an outdoor screening. Make sure you get there early to claim your spot. (1920 N. Forest Ave., 407-246-2620, leugardens.org)

Split Oak Forest

You might have guessed from the name, but this forest was named for a centuries-old oak tree that was split down the middle by lightning. Hikers can spot the tree while traveling along nearly eight miles of dusty prairie terrain. This network of trails and unpaved roads also veers into land once used for cattle operations. Now, it's mostly home to gopher tortoises and birds. (12175 Clapp Simms Duda Road, myfwc.com)

Kissimmee Swamp Tours

Go classic over-the-top Florida at this roadside stop, where you can hop on an airboat with Kissimmee Swamp Tours for a firsthand look at all the flora, fauna and weirdness that makes the Sunshine State what it is. (4500 Joe Overstreet Road, Kenansville, 407-436-1059, kissimmeeswamptours.com)

Blue Spring State Park

The gentle giants we call manatees aren't at this crystal-clear spring during the summer, which means the waters are free for all the swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving and boat tours. Dive in and get wet. (2100 W. French Ave., Orange City, 386-775-3663, floridastateparks.org)

Or invest in a hotel pool day pass

Plenty of local resorts and hotels offer day passes for locals to get some luxurious splashing in. At the Hyatt Regency Orlando, for one, there are two pools, a waterfall and a 100-foot slide. Complimentary parking and towel service are also included.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
July 3, 2024

