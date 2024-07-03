Newcomers Guide 2024: What to do on a rainy day?

Too hot to brave a theme park? Too rainy to take a swim or hike a trail? There's plenty of fun to be found even when being outside isn't an option.

Learn how the world works:

Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org

Experience some naturally occurring thrills while learning about the world around you.

Appreciate art:

Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Take a twirl through the annual "Florida Prize in Contemporary Art" exhibition.

Time-travel:

Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org

Diverse programming and exhibitions illustrate Central Florida's fascinating past.

Have a laugh:

Sak Comedy Lab, 55 W. Church St., sak.com

Laugh away your troubles with an always evolving calendar of shows and performances.

Beat par:

Orlando Putting Edge, 5250 International Drive, puttingedge.com

This all-indoor black-lit golf course is the perfect spot to test your athleticism (and maybe your eyesight) in cool comfort.

Skydive inside:

iFly, 8969 International Drive, iflyworld.com

Fly far, far away (figuratively) at iFly Orlando's indoor skydiving park without ever having to set a foot outside.

Get rollin':

Semoran Skateway, 2670 Cassel Creek Blvd., Casselberry, semoranskateway.com

This retro skating rink offers daily deals and special events like "Old Skool Jams" on Saturday nights.

Catch an indie flick:

Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

From cult classics to the latest indie blockbuster, Enzian Theater offers daily showings sure to please. Check their schedule for occasional kids’ showings and special events.

See the light:

Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, morsemuseum.org

The most comprehensive collection of the works of stained glass pioneer Louis Comfort Tiffany in the world.

Talk to cats:

The Kitty Beautiful, 360 State Lane, thekittybeautiful.com

Spend an afternoon relishing the unconditional love and affection offered by cats and kittens available for adoption. Reservations are strongly suggested.