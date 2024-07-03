Newcomers Guide 2024: Where to eat like a local

You don't truly know Orlando until you've eaten where the locals do. From teeny sub shops that have been around for decades to sparkling new sushi spots already grabbing Michelin nods, iconic Orlando restaurants take many forms. So once you make the move to the City Beautiful, make sure you get to know all the most beloved eateries around town. Here's a baker's dozen of restaurants every new Orlando resident needs to try.

Beefy King

This Central Florida meaty institution has been filling hungry Orlandoans' stomachs with the best roast beef (and turkey, ham or pastrami) sandwiches since 1968. Beefy King also offers milkshakes and their own spin on the classic tater tot, Beefy Spuds. You wouldn't want to deny this City Beautiful classic to the out-of-towners. (424 N. Bumby Ave., 407-894-2241, beefyking.com)

The Briarpatch Restaurant

One of Winter Park's most iconic and long-standing breakfast joints serves up contemporary American cuisine and brunch daily. With breakfast goodies like blueberry-stuffed pancakes and raspberry-and-brie stuffed brioche french toast, it's not hard to find a reason to bring the family here. (252 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-8651, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com)

Cuban Sandwiches to Go

This walk-up restaurant is a perennial Best of Orlando winner for its traditional Cuban cuisine and unique efficiency. Even tourists know what's up. (1605 Lee Road, 407-578-8888)

Gabriel's Submarine Sandwich Shop

These incredible sandwiches have been a College Park favorite since 1958. The shop serves up authentic American food like wings, subs and curly fries. (3006 Edgewater Drive, 407-425-9926)

High Tide Harry's

This decked-out fish spot boasts longtime local ties, fervent fans and a laid-back, "no frills" approach to simple seafood. Since 1995, High Tide Harry's has been serving burgers, ribs, shrimp, lobster, fresh fish and more. (4645 S. Semoran Blvd., 407-273-4422, hightideharrys.com)

Lee and Rick's Oyster Bar

You can't get more Florida than a seafood spot shaped like a boat and covered in taxidermy fish. Located right here in Orlando, Lee and Rick's Oyster Bar first opened back in 1950 with just nine seats and an oysters-only menu. Now the family-run local favorite offers plenty of seafood and ample seating to enjoy it in. (5621 Old Winter Garden Road, 407-293-3587, leeandricksoysterbar.com)

Linda's La Cantina Steakhouse

This award-winning old-school eatery has been serving steaks since 1947. Decked out in classic checkered tablecloths and complete with a fireplace-adorned lounge, Linda's La Cantina is an Orlando staple. It's not a stuffy place, but it's so popular that reservations are a must. (4721 E. Colonial Drive, 407-894-4491, lindaslacantina.com)

Maxine's on Shine

Maxine's on Shine offers regular live music, a hefty comfort food-filled menu and a classic weekend brunch. It's the perfect place for a relaxing or a romantic meal. (337 Shine Ave., 407-674-6841, maxinesonshine.com)

Mediterranean Deli

This deli is known for gyros, hummus and serving large portions of food so customers definitely get their money's worth. Although a somewhat obvious choice, try the Greek salad and gyro. (981 W. Fairbanks Ave.)

Nile Ethiopian

This cozy restaurant in the heart of the tourist strip is one of the best places in town to enjoy Ethiopian food — or try it for the first time. Order a combo platter (meat or veggie) and scoop it with spongy injera bread instead of utensils. First-timers may want to go easy on the kitfo, a spicy steak tartare. (7048 International Drive, 407-354-0026, nileorlando.com)

Pho 88

The specialty at Pho 88 is the wide variety of cuts of meat available in the soup, from very rare eye round and brisket to tendon and tripe; nothing is wasted here. (730 N. Mills Ave., 407-897-3488)

Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

This beloved local sandwich destination features themed gourmet sandwiches and unique salads, with an entire menu under $15. Go crazy with one of their beefier pressed sandwiches like the Big Daddy's Triple Decker, keep it light with The Cobb or indulge your sweet tooth with a Colossal PB&J. Late-night hours on the weekend keep the joint hopping, and they're even trying their hands at brunch. (67 N. Bumby Ave., 407-894-0865, pompomsteahouse.com)