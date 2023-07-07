Newcomers Guide 2023: Your keys to the city

Welcome to Orlando! You certainly picked a wild time to move to Florida! (We said this last year, and it has only gotten more true.)

If you're moving here, you already know about the theme parks — they might even be the reason you're here — so we tried to keep the focus on Orlando's deep culture, the places off the beaten path, the knowledge that will help you level up your game.

To that end, we've assembled a beginner's guide to living in the City Beautiful — where to go on a date, what to do during hurricane season, where to find sand and surf, what annual events you absolutely cannot miss and how to pronounce all those weird place names that will soon seem exceedingly normal.

We hope you find value in these tip-filled pages, stick some on your fridge or in your glove box, and, for that matter, stick around and become a faithful Orlando Weekly fan. Happy reading!

Your guides: Sarah Castillo, Chloe Greenberg, Seth Kubersky, Bao Le-Huu, Matthew Moyer, Bellanee Plaza and Jessica Bryce Young