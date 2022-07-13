Newcomers Guide 2022: Getting to know your City Beautiful

Welcome to Orlando! You certainly picked a wild time to move to Florida! (We kid! Or do we?)

It's become almost a cliché to say that there's much more to Orlando than the theme parks and the International Drive tourist corridor. But it's true! And it truly takes a lot of time-intensive digging and focused wandering to get to the real beating heart(s) of Orlando.

So we thought maybe we could save you some time. To that end, we've turned to a number of subject experts on the cultural life of the City Beautiful, and they're giving you — our brand-new Weekly reader! — the benefit of their years of experience in exploring Orlando and uncovering its many hidden gems.

Within the action-packed pages of this Newcomers Guide, you'll find cheat sheets and key tips on Orlando's food, spirits, theme parks, music, arts, the great outdoors, comedy, special events ... even some insight on how to while away a day in the city.

And the majority don't even require novelty mouse ears.

Happy hunting!

Your fearless guides: Faiyaz Kara, Sarah Kinbar, Seth Kubersky, Bao Le-Huu, Matthew Moyer, Nicolette Shurba, Jessica Bryce Young and Le Petite Fete