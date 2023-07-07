Moving in: Central Florida's top ZIP codes

We won't lie: Finding housing in Orlando is a challenge. If you're hoping to buy, here's what you need to know now about the real estate market.

Home sales in the Orlando area continue to climb, with 3,150 houses sold in May 2023, up from 2,766 the previous month.

Costs are also up — median home prices have increased every month this year, and the interest rate is 25.4% higher than it was in May 2022 — and houses fly off the shelf, so to speak, averaging less than a month on the market in some areas.

Here's a partial snapshot of the current market from ORRA, the Orlando Regional Realtor Association (orlandorealtors.org).

Top ZIP Codes, May 2023: Orange County home sales

34787, Winter Garden

Median price: $575,000

Homes sold in May: 115

Average days on market: 46

34786, Windermere

Median price: $782,500

Homes sold in May: 72

Average days on market: 48

32822, southeast Orlando

Median price: $236,000

Homes sold in May: 70

Average days on market: 37

32835, west Orlando (Metrowest)

Median price: $247,500

Homes sold in May: 68

Average days on market: 47

32712, Apopka

Median price: $422,500

Homes sold in May: 60

Average days on market: 59

32789, Winter Park

Median price: $742,000

Homes sold in May: 52

Average days on market: 22

32825, east Orlando (Alafaya/Waterford Lakes)

Median price: $395,000

Homes sold in May: 51

Average days on market: 35

32819, southwest Orlando (Dr. Phillips)

Median price: $469,361

Homes sold in May: 50

Average days on market: 49

32828, east Orlando (Alafaya/Avalon Park)

Median price: $460,000

Homes sold in May: 46

Average days on market: 39

32812, Orlando (Belle Isle)

Median price: $376,500

Homes sold in May: 46

Average days on market: 35

32757, Mount Dora

Median price: $344,500

Homes sold in May: 46

Average days on market: 50

32808, northwest Orlando (Rosemont/Princeton/Silver Star)

Median price: $267,750

Homes sold in May: 46

Average days on market: 40



Top ZIP Codes, May 2023: Seminole County home sales

32746, Lake Mary

Median price: $487,500

Homes sold in May: 65

Average days on market: 31

32771, Sanford

Median price: $356,000

Homes sold in May: 63

Average days on market: 41

32765, Oviedo

Median price: $450,000

Homes sold in May: 61

Average days on market: 24

32792, Winter Park

Median price: $406,000

Homes sold in May: 59

Average days on market: 23

32708, Winter Springs

Median price: $409,825

Homes sold in May: 56

Average days on market: 28