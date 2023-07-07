Moving in: Central Florida's top ZIP codes

We won't lie: Finding housing in Orlando is a challenge. If you're hoping to buy, here's what you need to know now about the real estate market.
Home sales in the Orlando area continue to climb, with 3,150 houses sold in May 2023, up from 2,766 the previous month.
Costs are also up — median home prices have increased every month this year, and the interest rate is 25.4% higher than it was in May 2022 — and houses fly off the shelf, so to speak, averaging less than a month on the market in some areas.
Here's a partial snapshot of the current market from ORRA, the Orlando Regional Realtor Association (orlandorealtors.org).
Top ZIP Codes, May 2023: Orange County home sales
34787, Winter Garden
Median price: $575,000
Homes sold in May: 115
Average days on market: 46
34786, Windermere
Median price: $782,500
Homes sold in May: 72
Average days on market: 48
32822, southeast Orlando
Median price: $236,000
Homes sold in May: 70
Average days on market: 37
32835, west Orlando (Metrowest)
Median price: $247,500
Homes sold in May: 68
Average days on market: 47
32712, Apopka
Median price: $422,500
Homes sold in May: 60
Average days on market: 59
32789, Winter Park
Median price: $742,000
Homes sold in May: 52
Average days on market: 22
32825, east Orlando (Alafaya/Waterford Lakes)
Median price: $395,000
Homes sold in May: 51
Average days on market: 35
32819, southwest Orlando (Dr. Phillips)
Median price: $469,361
Homes sold in May: 50
Average days on market: 49
32828, east Orlando (Alafaya/Avalon Park)
Median price: $460,000
Homes sold in May: 46
Average days on market: 39
32812, Orlando (Belle Isle)
Median price: $376,500
Homes sold in May: 46
Average days on market: 35
32757, Mount Dora
Median price: $344,500
Homes sold in May: 46
Average days on market: 50
32808, northwest Orlando (Rosemont/Princeton/Silver Star)
Median price: $267,750
Homes sold in May: 46
Average days on market: 40
Top ZIP Codes, May 2023: Seminole County home sales
32746, Lake Mary
Median price: $487,500
Homes sold in May: 65
Average days on market: 31
32771, Sanford
Median price: $356,000
Homes sold in May: 63
Average days on market: 41
32765, Oviedo
Median price: $450,000
Homes sold in May: 61
Average days on market: 24
32792, Winter Park
Median price: $406,000
Homes sold in May: 59
Average days on market: 23
32708, Winter Springs
Median price: $409,825
Homes sold in May: 56
Average days on market: 28