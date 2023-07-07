2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

10 annual Orlando events that you cannot miss

Save the date

Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 1:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Fo’i Meleah on the outdoor stage at Orlando Fringe, 2022
Fo’i Meleah on the outdoor stage at Orlando Fringe, 2022 Photo By Gontran Durocher/courtesy Orlando Fringe

As you're surely figuring out, there's plenty to do in Orlando all year 'round, and these have nothing to do with the theme parks. There are arts, sports, cultural festivals, conventions, food and drink events, LGBTQ+ gatherings and sundry other diversions to fit all tastes and fancies. Here's a rundown of annual events that need to be on your calendar.

Come Out With Pride
comeoutwithpride.com
We know, most of the world does Pride in June. But our favorite downtown parade and party celebrates Orlando's LGBTQ community in October, a month when it's not too blazingly hot to be outside. The party keeps going for a long weekend with a huge slate of in-person events, observances, celebrations, a big shindig in Lake Eola, brunches, pre- and after-parties and — yes — the blockbuster parade through downtown Orlando, complete with celebrity grand marshals.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
40 slides
Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Click to View 40 slides

Electric Daisy Carnival
orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com
The premier EDM festival makes a stop at historic Tinker Field every fall to showcase the best in contemporary dance music, otherworldly scenery and psychedelic lightshows. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which boasts multiple themed stages and environments. At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you're planning to attend you'd better be fabulous.

Slideshow

All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022

All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022
70 slides
All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022 All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022 All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022 All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022 All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022 All of the party people we saw at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2022
Click to View 70 slides

Florida Film Festival
floridafilmfestival.com
Whether you're a fan of dramas, comedies, documentaries or shorts, the Florida Film Festival has it all. For over 30 years, this fest has celebrated adventurous cinematic fare from around the world. Headquartered at the Enzian Theater, the fest also takes over nearby screens in a Winter Park multiplex for nearly two weeks of films on all subjects, special guests, premieres, panel discussions and glitzy parties. And don't miss the shorts — Florida Film Festival is one of just a few Oscar-accredited festivals in the U.S. for animated short films, live-action short films and documentary shorts.

Related
"Egghead & Twinkie" screens Sunday, April 16, and Thursday, April 20

Florida Film Festival returns for a 32nd year, bringing wild and wide-ranging cinema to Orlando: 10 days of cinema from around the world

Grandma Party Bazaar
instagram.com/grandma_party
Handmade crafts from local artisans and live music from local bands make this our favorite quirky stop for last-minute holiday shopping every December. Here you'll see the work of many of our best artists and artisans, along with bands and DJs, all fortified by Stardust's food and drinks. Witches, drunks, kids and dogs are all welcome.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando

Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando
124 slides
Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando Everything we saw at the ever-eccentric Grandma Party holiday market in Orlando
Click to View 124 slides

Halloween Horror Nights
halloweenhorrornights.com
The big daddy fright fest of them all, courtesy of Universal Studios. No matter what they're cooking up, it will scare the crap out of you. The annual late-night spooktacular — now over 30 years in — offers attendees multiple haunted houses themed on hot scary-movie properties, scare zones and live variety shows.

Related
Halloween Horror Nights to feature 'The Last of Us' game in 2023 house

Halloween Horror Nights to feature 'The Last of Us' game in 2023 house: Watch out for clickers!

MegaCon
fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando
Central Florida's largest comic and media convention brings in big names from the worlds of television, film, comics, anime, cosplay and more for a gigantic and colorful celebration of pop culture. Taking over an appreciable chunk of the Convention Center and cramming it full of celebrities, merchandise, cosplay warriors, signings and panel discussions, this is event offers a little something for every fannish taste.

Slideshow

Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest

MegaCon happened at the Orange County Convention Center from March 30-April 2
50 slides
Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest
Click to View 50 slides

Orlando Beer Festival
orlandobeerfestival.com
Orlando's only large-scale legitimate craft beer festival attracts brewers and guests from all over Florida. Boasting more than 200 different beverages for tasting, from refreshingly hazy IPAs to malty lagers and crisp craft pilsners, this fest brings both quality and quantity. The fest also features plenty of local eats, live local music and a Game Zone with — what else? — beer pong.

Slideshow

Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival

Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival
32 slides
Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival Even more photos from Orlando Beer Festival
Click to View 32 slides

Orlando Fringe
orlandofringe.org
Thespians from all over the world descend on the theater complex at Loch Haven for two weeks of performances featuring more than 100 shows and hundreds of local, North American and international performers coming together in Central Florida's biggest annual cultural convergence. Fringe takes over stages at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, the Orlando Museum of Art and the Orlando Family Stage (plus a few farther-flung locales), hosts an outdoor stage with a busy nightly schedule of local musicians, comedians, dancers and more, and runs a mingle-friendly lawn full of food and drink vendors.

Related
Fringe staff and board members, mostly in purple Fringe t shirts, standing on stage at Loch Haven Park.

Orlando Fringe 2023 festival wrap-up: Critics' Choice awards and recommendations for next year: Plus four more reviews to add to the 48 we already published

Sanford Porchfest
sanfordporchfest.org
A free music festival that takes place on the fourth Saturday of February every year, taking over various residential porches in the downtown area. Rather than stages and festival grounds, this family-friendly daytime extravaganza books over 70 acts and sets them on 17 porches in a walkable grid of Sanford's idyllic historic residential district.

Related
Eugene Snowden rocks the porch in Sanford

Sanford Porchfest takes live music out of the clubs and back on to the porch for daytime fun

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival
wpsaf.org
Browse through booths from tons of artists and vendors at one of the country's oldest, largest and most prestigious juried art festivals. Going strong for over 60 years, this fest is three full days packed with over 200 artists, plenty of works from local students (awww) and hundreds of thousands of art fanatics taking it all in — sprawled all over the bucolic environs of Winter Park along Morse Boulevard.

Related
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens this weekend

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival offers up art for all tastes this weekend

Tags:

Scroll to read more Newcomers Guide articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Off the beaten path in Orlando, outside the touristy destinations and well-known landmarks

Uncle Lou's is a crucial part of Mills 50

Newcomers Guide 2023: Your keys to the city

Newcomers Guide 2023: Your keys to the city

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida pushes back against challenge to new property ownership law

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us