Leave it all on the dance floor at Orlando’s nightclubs

Although the daytime in Orlando is oft action-packed and rife with thrills, the nightlife scene brings it to the next level. If you're looking for a good night out and want to take a step up from a more laid-back cocktail hang with friends, check out some of Orlando's most notable nightclubs to keep the party going. (Or until OPD says you have to go home.)

Aero Rooftop Bar & Lounge, 60 N. Orange Ave., 407-274-8452, facebook.com/aeroorl

Spend a night under the stars at Aero Rooftop Bar. The DJs specialize in EDM beats that are sure to keep you dancing all night long.

The Attic, 68 E. Pine St., 407-883-4694, theatticorlando.com

The Attic brings vivid life to nightlife. Cranking dance music, fog machines, flashing lights and a friendly staff await you at this upbeat venue. The smaller the space, the bigger the party.

The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., 407-648-8363, beachamorlando.com

This converted 1920s theater is a well-known club in the Orlando area. When it's not being used as a concert venue, the Beacham offers weekend specials and live DJs to bring the party up downtown.

Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-801-7005, celineorlando.com

This live entertainment space has multiple levels to enhance your night out. From a decked-out ballroom featuring a stage and mezzanine area to an intimate speakeasy, Celine has a variety of ways to party.

Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., 407-985-3507, elixirorlando.com

While this spot is also known for its sit-down dining and casual atmosphere, the late-night scene brings out the party. Elixir is truly the jack of all trades when it comes to drinking the hours away.

EVE Nightclub, 110 S. Orange Ave., 407-648-8363, eveorlando.com

This upscale option for hitting the town includes a bar, lounge and balcony area to observe the sights of the City Beautiful from above. Complete with glistening chandelier-esque light fixtures hanging from the ceiling, this is a spot sure to dazzle.

The Patio, 14A W. Washington St., 407-354-1577, facebook.com/thepatioorlando

If you're in the search for a fun, cheap night out, make sure to give the Patio a chance. Ladies, clear your calendars on Thursdays — when you can drink for free until midnight.

Shots Bar, 69 E. Pine St., 561-871-1337, shotsbar.com

Reading the drink menu at this bar is almost as exciting as trying the drinks out yourself. With themed nights each day of the week and a creative, extensive menu, you'll be inclined to try something new each time you head over to Shots and your feet will be moving.

Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave., 407-412-5039, facebook.com/southernnightsorlando

This gay bar/club complex is a favorite in the Orlando nightlife scene. You won't want to miss the incredible local queens who slay the stage, including some special guest appearances from legendary talent featured on RuPaul's Drag Race.

Universal CityWalk, 6000 Universal Blvd., universalorlando.com

The bars and clubs tucked away within the Universal Studios theme park sprawl offer plenty of opportunities for a little more grown-up fun outside the province of Harry Potter and the Hulk.

Wall Street Plaza, 25 Wall St., wallstplaza.net

Multiple clubs and bars congregate on one entire block of prime downtown real estate given over to the Wall Street complex, a nightly magnet for anybody ready for some serious drinking and mingling. Weekends are utter madness. Not for amateurs.