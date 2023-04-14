Lake Nona: what the future will look like here in Orlando

The vibrant, technology-focused and master-planned neighborhood of Lake Nona occupies the southeast edge of Orlando. Strategically situated between the expanding Orlando International Airport, sprawling UCF campus, and the endless Atlantic — all easily reachable — Lake Nona is a tightly curated residential community of apartments, townhouses and single-family homes designed for convenience and work-life balance. It is an intentional space combining art, shop, play, dining, work and home within 17 square miles of Central Floridian sunshine, and if city politicians have their way, it's what the future will look like here in Orlando — why, they even have an autonomous driverless shuttle called Beep.

click to enlarge Beep shuttle / photo by Eric Ardito

HIGHLIGHTS

Bacán, 6100 Wave Hotel Drive, 407-675-2000, bacanlakenona.com

As far as hotel restaurants go, Bacán, like the multimillion-dollar sculptures on the Wave Hotel's Grounds, deserves to be put on a pedestal for its creative, eye-catching food and drink offerings.

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, 6967 Lake Nona Blvd., 407-955-4340, chromalakenona.com

A modern tapas restaurant and bar located in the heart of the Town Center.

Park Pizza & Brewing Co., 6941 Lake Nona Blvd., 407-955-4472, parkpizzalakenona.com

Couples, friends and families love this restaurant for its oak-fired pizza and views of its grandly sized steel brewery.

Pho Haven, 14019 Narcoossee Road, 407-440-3950, phohavenlakenona.com

Highly recommended for their delicious warm pho and fresh banh mi sandwiches.

Veg'n Out, 6982 Lake Nona Blvd., 407-313-2980, vegnoutnow.com

Veg'n Out is loved for its raw cold-pressed juice, smoothies and protein bowl options.

Boxi Park, 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., 407-536-9666, boxiparklakenona.com

An urban park made out of repurposed shipping containers that includes restaurants, live music, a volleyball court and dog park.

Live From the Lawn, Lake Nona Town Center, lakenonaevents.com

Lake Nona residents enjoy live music every Saturday morning and afternoon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they browse the produce at the Saturday Farmers Market.

Farmers Market, Lake Nona Town Center, lakenonaevents.com

The market occurs every Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and is perfect for restocking your pantry and supporting local artists.

Poppy Flower Co., 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., 407-533-3057, poppyflowerco.com

Independently owned florist known for selling and delivering flowers in its Tiffany-blue pick-up.

Lake Nona Performance Club, 6775 Chopra Terrace, 407-216-5672, lakenonaperformanceclub.com

This state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center has three pools, a sauna and steam room.

Lake Nona Vertiport

Lake Nona will be ground zero of the future in aviation transportation. With evTOL (high-speed electric vertical take off and landing) a trip to St. Petersburg could take mere minutes.

Lake Nona Medical City

This medical park consists of the Health Sciences campus of UCF, Nemours Children's Hospital, Valencia College at Lake Nona, and a University of Florida research center.