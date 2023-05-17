BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

Keep cool from the inside out all summer long with these frozen treats

Some of our favorite icy desserts to keep your Orlando summer chill

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:00 am

When it's simply too hot to function in Orlando, the best thing to do is indulge in a frozen treat — and luckily, Central Florida pretty much has you covered on that front, from traditional ices and popsicles to more modern flavors and unique presentations.

Hanalei Shave Ice: Lilikoi shave ice instagram.com/hanaleishaveice Shaved ice with passion fruit syrup, topped with condensed milk and li hing mui, a dried plum powder that adds a sweet-salty-sour taste.

Sampaguita Ice Cream + Bake Shop: Banoffee pie instagram.com/sampaguitaicecream An ice cream version of the classic pie made with toffee ice cream, fresh banana chunks, a dulce de leche swirl and a cinnamon graham-cracker crunch.

Sugar Rush Marshmallows: Frozen s'mores facebook.com/sugarrushmarshmallows Flavors rotate, but we were knocked out by the Berry Cobbler: Blackberry cobbler ice cream rolled in graham-cracker crumbs, stuffed in a vanilla marshmallow, topped with berry drizzle and served on a stick.

Rainbow Sno-Cones: Cream ice rainbowsnocones.com Shaved ice and soft-serve ice cream: a classic combo that does the trick. Rainbow offers a few "cream" flavors of ice that combine especially well with soft-serve — we like the "wedding cake" flavor over chocolate ice cream.

Snowbean Café: Patbingsu instagram.com/snowbean_orlando Fluffy ice-milk in traditional Korean flavors, topped with a surprising variety of fruit, cereal, cookie chunks, brownie chunks ... the combo options are almost endless.

Matcha Café Maiko: Pandan soft-serve cafemaikoorl.com Standard flavors are green tea, vanilla and ube, but there's always a special flavor of the month, and May means pandan! OK, it's pretty similar to vanilla, but it has a lovely green color and slight herbaceous aroma. Ballers can order their cone "Shogun style," wrapped in a sheet of edible gold leaf.

La Isla del Frappe: Crackerjack cheesecake frappe facebook.com/laisladelfrappe Another menu with almost limitless opportunities to mix and match — La Isla del Frappe will top the base of your choice (ice cream blended with fresh fruit) with the toppings of your choice: Ferrero Rocher, tiny slice of cheesecake, caramel-coated corn and peanuts, slices of Swiss Rolls, chocolate-covered strawberries and many, many more.

