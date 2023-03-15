Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival offers up art for all tastes this weekend

Photo courtesy Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival/Facebook Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens this weekend

“How much art can you take?” memorably asked SSD back in 1982. And though their interrogative shriek was surely rhetorical, it’s a question the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival has been asking the local community for over 60 years. And that same community has consistently answered, “More!”So how about three full days packed with over 200 juried artists, plenty of works from local students (awww) and hundreds of thousands of art fanatics taking it all in — sprawled all over the bucolic environs of Winter Park along Morse Boulevard? That’s what’s on offer at this landmark local arts event.