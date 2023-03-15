Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival offers up art for all tastes this weekend

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:00 am

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens this weekend - Photo courtesy Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival/Facebook
Photo courtesy Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival/Facebook
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens this weekend

“How much art can you take?” memorably asked SSD back in 1982. And though their interrogative shriek was surely rhetorical, it’s a question the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival has been asking the local community for over 60 years. And that same community has consistently answered, “More!”

So how about three full days packed with over 200 juried artists, plenty of works from local students (awww) and hundreds of thousands of art fanatics taking it all in — sprawled all over the bucolic environs of Winter Park along Morse Boulevard? That’s what’s on offer at this landmark local arts event.

March 17-19, Central Park and downtown Winter Park, Park Avenue, Winter Park, wpsaf.org, free.

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

March 17-19

Downtown Winter Park Park Avenue, Winter Park Winter Park Area

Matthew Moyer

