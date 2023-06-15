Halloween Horror Nights to feature 'The Last of Us' game in 2023 house

click to enlarge
Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is stepping into the beloved post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us
this year.
Halloween Horror Nights confirmed Thursday the 2023 event will feature a haunted house themed after the famed video game (and subsequent HBO series that aired earlier this year).
The game, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, sets users in a ravaged civilization where apocalypse survivors attempt to navigate an unforgiving world and a fungal virus that turns humans into "the Infected."
Universal says the house will include scenes from the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of “dark and dank tunnels" as they follow in the footsteps of protagonists Joel and Ellie.
“The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement.
Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 are now on sale
, with the frights beginning Friday, Sept. 1. Guests can choose from single-night tickets and a selection of event upgrade packages.
The fear-filled event also recently teased some of this year's highlights
and sent out a casting call
for scare actors.
