Halloween Horror Nights to feature 'The Last of Us' game in 2023 house

Watch out for clickers!

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge Halloween Horror Nights to feature 'The Last of Us' game in 2023 house
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is stepping into the beloved post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us this year.

Halloween Horror Nights confirmed Thursday the 2023 event will feature a haunted house themed after the famed video game (and subsequent HBO series that aired earlier this year).

The game, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year, sets users in a ravaged civilization where apocalypse survivors attempt to navigate an unforgiving world and a fungal virus that turns humans into "the Infected."

Universal says the house will include scenes from the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, the Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of “dark and dank tunnels" as they follow in the footsteps of protagonists Joel and Ellie.

“The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” John Murdy, executive producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 are now on sale, with the frights beginning Friday, Sept. 1. Guests can choose from single-night tickets and a selection of event upgrade packages.

The fear-filled event also recently teased some of this year's highlights and sent out a casting call for scare actors.


