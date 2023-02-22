Sanford Porchfest takes live music out of the clubs and back on to the porch for daytime fun

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Eugene Snowden rocks the porch in Sanford

Event Details 6th Annual Sanford Porchfest Music Festival Sat., Feb. 25, 11 a.m. Sanford Porchfest Music Festival 800 S Park Avenue, Sanford Sanford

There are few happenings that are as quintessentially Sanford as this annual music festival. One of the most novel and unique music events in the metro, the annual Sanford Porchfest reclaims live music from the formal venues and takes it back to its communal roots.Rather than stages and festival grounds, this family-friendly daytime extravaganza takes over 70 acts and sets them on 17 porches in a walkable grid of Sanford’s idyllic historic residential district. While practically all genres will be represented, the folk acts featured are some of the area’s best.