Universal Orlando offers holiday ticket deal for Florida residents

Two-for-one holiday park entry

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 4:26 pm

Universal Orlando is launching a new exclusive ticket offer for Florida residents to celebrate the holiday season.

Residents can get two-day park passes for the price of a one-day ticket to both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure with the "Buy a Day, Get a 2nd Day Free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park Ticket." Parkgoers can also update their passes to get access to Volcano Bay.

Universal Orlando's holiday festivities kick off Nov. 17.

The festivities, which run daily until Sunday, Dec. 31, include "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle," "Grinchmas," and the park's balloon-filled Macy's Holiday Parade. 

