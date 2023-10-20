Universal Orlando’s holiday events return in November with Grinchmas, Macy’s parade and more

The parks’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter also gets Christmas makeovers, a Hogwarts Castle show and warm Butterbeer

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 1:21 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Universal Orlando’s holiday events return in November with Grinchmas, Macy’s parade and more
Photo via Universal Orlando
Halloween Horror Nights is still alive and kicking, but Universal Orlando is already making plans for its annual holiday festivities.

Holidays at Universal kicks off on Nov. 17, with many experiences running daily through Dec. 31 at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

Islands of Adventure’s popular Grinchmas celebration returns, of course, starring the mean green one himself. Seuss Landing gets decked out in Christmas cheer, including Seussi-ified trees, candy canes, ornaments and more. Whos from Who-ville and the Grinch also make appearances throughout the land for photo ops.

Then there’s the beloved “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” show, which is a live retelling of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Also in Islands of Adventure is Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogsmeade. The snowy village is turned into a wizarding winter wonderland with festive decor and lights, and Hogwarts Castle shows off “The Magic of Christmas” nighttime projection show.

Don’t forget to check out the Frog Choir on the stage in front of the castle to hear Hogwarts students and giant croaking frogs sing Wizarding World holiday tunes.

Then, take the Hogwarts Express to Diagon Alley for more Christmas in The Wizarding World. The shopping district also has holiday lights, wreaths and garlands, and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees have holiday performances on the alley’s stage.
Related
Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade

Pride Guide: What to do, see, hear at 2023 Come Out With Pride festival and parade: Stronger together

All Christmas in The Wizarding World attractions are best experienced with a cup of warm Butterbeer, which will return soon. If you still haven't tried it, it’s like drinking warm, caramel butterscotch with a touch of marshmallow. You don’t want to miss it.

The Studios park also has the truly impressive Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, which includes some towering balloons straight from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade features stories and characters from Despicable Me, Shrek, Madagascar, Spongebob Squarepants and more, plus classic holiday characters. The grand finale of the parade is a special appearance by Santa Claus on his giant sleigh and the lighting of the park’s 80-foot Christmas tree.

Always be on the lookout for Earl the Squirrel, the beloved holiday icon whose origins date back to a reported mishap involving a real live squirrel and a strand of blue lights on the Studios’ Christmas tree.

Extra experiences for the holidays include Universal’s Holiday Tour — a guided tour with special access to Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World and Santa Claus. There’s also The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, which includes breakfast with the Grinch and other Seuss characters at Confisco Grille.

Then legendary holiday artist Mannheim Steamroller returns to Universal Studios for performances on Dec. 2-3 and 9-10. Catching them on the Music Plaza Stage is free, but priority seating packages will be available.

Besides the extra packages, all Holidays at Universal attractions are included with park admission.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Non-Halloween things to do in Orlando this weekend: Oct. 27-29

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Kiwi Camera Service hosts a swap meet of all things photography-related at 9 a.m. Sunday

Spooky Empire returns to Orlando Halloween weekend with cosplay, celebs and frights galore

By Matthew Moyer

Spooky Empire returns to Orlando for Halloween weekend

Shake it off at the Taylor Swift '1989' album release party at Conduit

By Grayson Keglovic

Shake it off at the Taylor Swift '1989' album release party at Conduit

Mount Dora Craft Fair brings hundreds of vendors and artisans to town this weekend

By McKenna Schueler

Mount Dora Craft Fair happens on Saturday

Also in Arts + Culture

Last weeks to see the intimate portraits of 'us' at the Maitland Art Center

By Richard Reep

Last weeks to see the intimate portraits of 'us' at the Maitland Art Center (4)

Opera Orlando’s ‘Tosca’ takes shape, with plenty of midnight oil burned before the final reveal this weekend

By Seth Kubersky

Foreman Ty Bargfrede leads a tour of the Opera Orlando workshop

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

By Grayson Keglovic

Orlando Philharmonic appoints its first woman executive director

Orlando expat's latest piece gives a close look at what it takes to survive as an artist

By Seth Kubersky

Kubersky (in gloves) scrubs dishes in Feldman's bathroom sink
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us