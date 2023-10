Universal Orlando’s holiday events return in November with Grinchmas, Macy’s parade and more

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

Halloween Horror Nights is still alive and kicking, but Universal Orlando is already making plans for its annual holiday festivities.Holidays at Universal kicks off on Nov. 17, with many experiences running daily through Dec. 31 at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.Islands of Adventure’s popularcelebration returns, of course, starring the mean green one himself. Seuss Landing gets decked out in Christmas cheer, including Seussi-ified trees, candy canes, ornaments and more. Whos from Who-ville and the Grinch also make appearances throughout the land for photo ops.Then there’s the beloved “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” show, which is a live retelling ofAlso in Islands of Adventure isin Hogsmeade. The snowy village is turned into a wizarding winter wonderland with festive decor and lights, and Hogwarts Castle shows off “The Magic of Christmas” nighttime projection show.Don’t forget to check out the Frog Choir on the stage in front of the castle to hear Hogwarts students and giant croaking frogs sing Wizarding World holiday tunes.Then, take the Hogwarts Express tofor more Christmas in The Wizarding World. The shopping district also has holiday lights, wreaths and garlands, and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees have holiday performances on the alley’s stage.All Christmas in The Wizarding World attractions are best experienced with a cup of warm Butterbeer, which will return soon. If you still haven't tried it, it’s like drinking warm, caramel butterscotch with a touch of marshmallow. You don’t want to miss it.The Studios park also has the truly impressivefeaturing Macy’s, which includes some towering balloons straight from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.The parade features stories and characters fromand more, plus classic holiday characters. The grand finale of the parade is a special appearance by Santa Claus on his giant sleigh and the lighting of the park’s 80-foot Christmas tree.Always be on the lookout for Earl the Squirrel, the beloved holiday icon whose origins date back to a reported mishap involving a real live squirrel and a strand of blue lights on the Studios’ Christmas tree.Extra experiences for the holidays include— a guided tour with special access to Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World and Santa Claus. There’s also The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, which includes breakfast with the Grinch and other Seuss characters at Confisco Grille.Then legendary holiday artist Mannheim Steamroller returns to Universal Studios for performances on Dec. 2-3 and 9-10. Catching them on the Music Plaza Stage is free, but priority seating packages will be available.Besides the extra packages, all Holidays at Universal attractions are included with park admission.