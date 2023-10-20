Universal Orlando’s holiday events return in November with Grinchmas, Macy’s parade and more

Holidays at Universal kicks off on Nov. 17, with many experiences running daily through Dec. 31 at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.
Islands of Adventure’s popular Grinchmas celebration returns, of course, starring the mean green one himself. Seuss Landing gets decked out in Christmas cheer, including Seussi-ified trees, candy canes, ornaments and more. Whos from Who-ville and the Grinch also make appearances throughout the land for photo ops.
Then there’s the beloved “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” show, which is a live retelling of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Also in Islands of Adventure is Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogsmeade. The snowy village is turned into a wizarding winter wonderland with festive decor and lights, and Hogwarts Castle shows off “The Magic of Christmas” nighttime projection show.
Don’t forget to check out the Frog Choir on the stage in front of the castle to hear Hogwarts students and giant croaking frogs sing Wizarding World holiday tunes.
Then, take the Hogwarts Express to Diagon Alley for more Christmas in The Wizarding World. The shopping district also has holiday lights, wreaths and garlands, and Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees have holiday performances on the alley’s stage.
The Studios park also has the truly impressive Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, which includes some towering balloons straight from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The parade features stories and characters from Despicable Me, Shrek, Madagascar, Spongebob Squarepants and more, plus classic holiday characters. The grand finale of the parade is a special appearance by Santa Claus on his giant sleigh and the lighting of the park’s 80-foot Christmas tree.
Always be on the lookout for Earl the Squirrel, the beloved holiday icon whose origins date back to a reported mishap involving a real live squirrel and a strand of blue lights on the Studios’ Christmas tree.
Extra experiences for the holidays include Universal’s Holiday Tour — a guided tour with special access to Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World and Santa Claus. There’s also The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, which includes breakfast with the Grinch and other Seuss characters at Confisco Grille.
Then legendary holiday artist Mannheim Steamroller returns to Universal Studios for performances on Dec. 2-3 and 9-10. Catching them on the Music Plaza Stage is free, but priority seating packages will be available.
Besides the extra packages, all Holidays at Universal attractions are included with park admission.
